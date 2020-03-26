People homebound because of the federal and state guidelines for guarding against the spread of the coronavirus can use the extra free time to experience a world of books, movies, TV and other forms of entertainment.

In person, by email or social media, Lancaster countians have been sharing both their plans for the entertainment they’ll consume and their recommendations for others to enjoy.

“I’ve always loved the book, ‘The Good Earth,’ by Pearl S. Buck,” says Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. The 1931 novel by the Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning Buck tells the story of life in a rural Chinese village.

Sorace also recommends the History channel show “Alone,” which, she admits, “is somewhat ironically named” in these times of self-quarantine. It’s a reality show in which people survive in challenging environments like Patagonia and the Arctic with a limited amount of survival equipment.

It’s like “Survivor,” Sorace says, but viewers really learn something about survival.

“It’s something to binge-watch,” she adds. “It’s peaceful and weird.”

The mayor also likes “Modern Love,” a Netflix romantic-comedy anthology series based on the New York Times column of the same name.

Leigh Kaliss, manager of community engagement for the Lancaster Public Library, checked out 23 books right before all of Lancaster County’s libraries were ordered to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kaliss is looking forward to reading “These Ghosts are Family,” by Maisy Card, a novel in which generations of a Jamaican family must confront a legacy of slavery and secrets.

She’s also looking forward to reading “Lost Girls,” by Robert Kolker, which is “the story of one mother’s quest to find out what happened to her daughter” who was targeted by a serial killer. Then, Kaliss plans to watch the Netflix series made from the book.

Matthew Bushong, library assistant for children and teen services at the Lancaster library, notes that video games can take hundreds of hours to play.

“I rarely have that much time, but now I do, so I’m playing ‘Final Fantasy 7,’ which is a game from the ’90s that I never played before,” Bushong says. It’s a Japanese role-playing game about an oppressive government that’s destroying the planet and the “rebels who are trying to fix things.”

“And there’s a video game called ‘Dreams,’ which is about making your own game,” Bushong says. “It’s got all the tools in there that you need.”

When interviewed, Bushong was reading a young adult novel called “A Blade So Black,” which he says is a contemporary retelling of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ starring an African American girl who lives in Atlanta.”

Kaliss and Bushong both checked out the 2019 horror film “Midsommar,” which takes place during a festival in a Swedish village, so they can watch it separately, and then come back and discuss it when the library reopens.

Bushong is rewatching the “Lord of the Rings” movies and hopes to view “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War’” back to back.

Suggestions via social media

Writing on Facebook, Samantha Murphy, of Manheim Township, has been watching “Tiger King,” a popular true-crime docuseries on Netflix about the eccentric life of Joe Exotic, a man who ran a big-cat zoo.

“I liked it because it was a story that I could never have imagined,” Murphy writes. “Imperfect characters, exotic animals, murder — you can’t watch without your mouth wide open.”

Cheryl Hornberger Kauffman, of Lancaster, has been watching Netflix’s “The Crown,” about the life of reigning British monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The show recently released its third season.

“The Mirror and the Light,” the third book of Hillary Mantel’s trilogy about King Henry VIII’s chief minister, Thomas Cromwell, was released earlier this month. Elizabeth Pattey of Lititz writes that she’s rereading the Booker Prize-winning first two books in the trilogy: “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies.” She also plans to rewatch the British miniseries “Wolf Hall,” starring Academy Award-winning actor Mark Rylance.

Zoom reading group

Jenni Leister, of Lancaster, writes that her family has started a “cousins reading group” for the 9- to 13-year-olds in her circle. Every day at 4 p.m., they meet via the Zoom video conferencing app and take turns reading from “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” for about an hour — with each child reading a couple of pages at a time.

The group has come to look forward to that family time every day, Leister writes.

Marylee Sauder, of Lancaster, has been reading the Philadelphia-set novel “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid. It’s about the surprising relationship between an African American woman navigating life after college and the white woman whose kids she babysits.

Sauder also is listening to recorded-from-home concerts via Facebook by classical musicians.

Actor and orchestrator Jordon Ross Weinhold of Denver enjoyed watching the new film “The Invisible Man,” starring Elisabeth Moss, recently made available on demand by Universal because movie theaters are closed.

He says it’s a good movie for people who like thrillers.

Eric Pugh of Lancaster has been watching the comedy-science-reality competition “100 Humans” on Netflix, in which 100 people of varying ages and backgrounds participate in science and social experiments toward an understanding of human behavior.

Not everybody wants to get their minds off the pandemic while at home.

“I am spending my quarantine time reading old issues of the Lancaster newspapers and learning about past (disease) outbreaks in Lancaster and how they handled each one,” says history buff David Gelatt of Lancaster city.

Other picks

Other county residents and county natives offered these recommendations:

• From James Kopf, a Penn State graduate student from Lancaster:

“I’m rereading Adalbert Stifter, an excellent Austro-Hungarian author with a great eye towards nature. Very little of his (work) has been translated into English, but he’s one of my favorites.

“For movies, it’s hard to go wrong with the free trial for Shudder, a horror movie streaming service. I enjoyed the heck out of ‘Mandy,’ a movie where Nicolas Cage fights a drugged-up, Satanic biker gang with a chainsaw.

“ ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ also is the go-to for TV shows; it’s hard to go wrong with a beautifully utopian view of the future.”

• Cheryl Walters Waltz: “When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains,” by Ariana Neumann.” Neumann pieces together her family’s history lost in the Holocaust.

• Lindsey Moyer recommends works by writer A.J. Jacobs, who chronicles his social experiments such as reading the entire “Encyclopedia Britannica,” and the TV show “American Pickers” on History.