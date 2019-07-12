“Aladdin” (PG, 128 minutes, adventure) Will Smith plays the genie whom Aladdin sets free from his bottle. The wisecracking Genie helps Aladdin (Mena Massoud) go from being a street rat to a charming prince so that he might marry Jasmine (Naomi Scott). But an evil sorcerer, Jafar (Marwan Kenzan), is determined to steal the genie’s bottle for his own purposes. (PC, R, M)
“Annabelle Comes Home” (R, 100 minutes, horror) Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) bring the possessed doll Annabelle to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. Of course that’s not going to hold Annabelle down. She awakens the evil spirits in the room and they all set their sights on the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy (McKenna Grace). (R, PC)
“Avengers: Endgame” (PG-13, 181 minutes, action) This is it, folks, the final Avengers movie — at least that’s what Marvel Studios is claiming. The events set in motion by Thanos, which wiped out half the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers, compels those remaining to take one final stand. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle and Paul Rudd. (PC, R)
"Booksmart" (R, 105 minutes, comedy) Two academic superstars and best friends decide they didn't play enough in high school. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.(KS)
“Brightburn” (R, 90 minutes, horror) Toni and Kyle (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) have tried and failed to have their own child. When a meteor crash lands on their farm, they discover a newborn inside and decide to raise it as their own. Little Brandon grows up finding it hard to fit in, and when his parents tell him he’s adopted, he discovers his superpowers. But Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn) does not work for good, and the body count keeps rising. (KS)
“Crawl” (R, 88 minutes, horror) A massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, but Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). She finds him gravely injured in his home’s crawl space. They quickly become trapped as the floodwaters rise — and soon find out there is something worse than the floodwaters. (R, PC, M)
“Dark Phoenix” (PG-13, 113 minutes, action) The X-Men must fight one of their own. During a rescue mission in space, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she cannot control, threatening to tear the X-Men family apart. (KS)
“A Dog’s Journey” (PG, 106 minutes, drama) Bailey (once again voiced by Josh Gad) is back with his family, Ethan and Hannah and their new granddaughter, C.J. When CJ’s mom takes her away, Bailey, whose soul is about to leave him, promises to take care of her in his next life. (KS)
“Dumbo” (PG, 112 minutes, drama) Disney’s animated story of the elephant who can fly has been turned into a live action film with Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Michael Keaton. (KS)
Echo in the Canyon” (PG-13, 82 minutes, documentary) A celebration of the popular music that came out of Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon between 1965 and 1967. Folk went electric, the Beatles were huge and musicians came to Los Angeles. The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas gave birth to the California Sound. Jakob Dylan interviews Brian WIlson, Ringo Starr, Michelle Phillips, Eric Clapton Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Roger McGuin and Jackson Browne. (Z)
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (PG-13, 131 minutes, action) Members of a crypto-zoological agency must face off against a barrage of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. (PC, KS)
"The Hustle" (PG-13, 93 minutes, comedy) Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway are two con artists living and working in the South of France. Despite huge personality differences, they come together to scame a naive tech billionaire. (KS).
“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (R, 131 minutes, action) Super assassin John Walk (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million price tag on him. After he kills a member of the international asassins’ guild, the world’s most ruthless assassins are out to get him. (R, PC)
“Last Black Man in San Francisco” (R, 121 minutes, drama) Jimmie Fails, playing himself, dreams of reclaiming the Victorian home his grandfather built in the heart of San Francisco. His friend Mont (Jonathan Majors) joins him in his quest. But the city is rapidly changing and seems to have left them behind. (Z)
“Ma” (R, 99 minutes, horror) A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. Octavia Spencer stars. (KS)
“Men In Black International” (PG-13, 115 minutes, comedy) Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith have been replaced by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who use high-tech weaponry to fight aliens. But this time, the real threat to the Earth is within the organization itself. There’s a mole on the loose. (R, PC)
“Midsommar” (R, 140 minutes, horror) Dani and Christian are on the verge of breaking up, but a family tragedy keeps them together, When Christian and some friends head to a remote Swedish village for a midsummer festival, Dani invites herself along. It begins as a carefree summer festival, but takes a darker turn as the pastoral paradise is rendered viscerally disturbing. (R, PC)
“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” (PG, 104 minutes, comedy) When detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son Tim needs to find out what happened. Helping him is Harry’s former Pokemon partner, the wisecracking Detective Pikachu. The two have quite an adventure on the streets of Ryme City, where humans and Pokemon live side by side. They uncover a plot that could destroy the peaceful coexistence of the humans and Pokemon. (KS)
“Rocketman” (R, 121 minutes, biography) How did piano prodigy Reginald Dwight turn into superstar Elton John? The story focuses on the early days of John’s career. Taron Egerton stars, (PC)
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG, 86 minutes, comedy) Max the terrier (voice of Patton Oswalt) must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. But Max also makes a friend when he meets Rooster, a tough farm dog who tries to cure the very urban Max. (R, PC, M)
“Space Jam” (PG, 88 minutes, comedy) Michael Jordan must help Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang win a basketball game against a group of space creatures, who plan to kidnap the gang and take them to a failing intergalctic amusement park. Bill Murray also stars. (KS)
“Spider-Man: Far from Home” (PG-13, 129 minutes, superhero) Tom Holland plays Peter Parker, who decides to go on a vacation to Europe with his friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the gang. He hopes to leave his super heroics behind, but has to help Nick Fury discover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent. (PC, R, NM, M)
“Stuber” ( R, 93 minutes, comedy) A mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer. Problem is, the cop just had eye surgery and Stu is thrust into a harrowing ordeal. Can he hold on to his life, his wits and his five-star rating? (R, PC, M)
“Super 30” (NR, 155 minutes, drama) Anand Kumar, a mathematics genius from a modest family in Bihar, is on a mission to prove that even a poor man can be a genius. He starts a training program named “Super 30” to help aspirants crack the entrance test and make them highly successful professionals. (R)
“Toy Story 4” (G, 100 minutes, comedy) The gang is happily living with Bonnie, who brings her craft project turned toy, Forky, on board. Woody (Tom Hanks) wants Forky to embrace being a toy, but the spork is having trouble. When Bonnie takes the gang on a road trip, Woody ends up lost and meets up with his old friend, Little Bo-Peep (Annie Potts). But can his fellow toys find him before they head back home? (PC, R, NM,M)
“Yesterday” (PG-13, 112 minutes, comedy) Struggling singer/songwriter Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is in a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout. He wakes up to discover that he is the only person in the world who knows of the Beatles. Everyone is amazed at “his” songs. (PC, R, M)