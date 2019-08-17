Audiences are attending in big numbers. Singers from around the country are eager to audition for roles. And local venues are opening their doors.

Penn Square Music Festival, which began in January of 2018, is growing at just the rate founder and artistic director Scott Drackley hoped it would.

And he is thrilled with the 2019-20 season, which begins Sept. 10 when “Opera Up Close & Personal” opens at the new Holiday Inn downtown.

“We are getting to be known,” Drackley says. “And we’ve got a good reputation with the singers. The level of talent we are getting is amazing.”

The goal of the Penn Square Music Festival is to bring in young, up-and- coming opera singers who want and need the experience of singing before an audience.

And Drackley has taken the elitism out of opera, offering low-priced tickets, unusual venues such as Tellus360 and shows such as “Death By Puccini,” in which great dramatic scenes were performed, or “Opera Dark and Dirty,” in which the sexier and seedier side of opera is explored. The festival has hosted cabarets and often includes musical theater in its presentations.

Audiences are responding. Drackley wondered if Steinman Hall at the Ware Center would be filled for “Death By Puccini.” It turned out to be a huge hit.

In the 2019-20 season, four main events are on the bill, along with smaller events such as the “Opera Up Close and Personal” series.

Drackley is especially excited about the opera “Glory Denied,” which will be performed at the Ware Center in Steinman Hall at 3 p.m. Nov. 9.

“It is the true story of Jim Thompson, the (longest-held) American POW in the Vietnam War,” Drackley says. “He was held for nine years. His wife thought he was dead, he suffered from PTSD, which nobody knew anything about.”

The opera, based on a book by Tom Philpott, was written by Tom Cipullo, who is coming to see the performance and will hold a 45-minute talk before the opera.

“The music is beautiful but incredibly gut-wrenching,” Drackley says.

It features a nine-piece orchestra and four singers — two sopranos, playing Thompson’s wife, Alyce, at different ages, a tenor playing the young Thompson and a baritone playing the older Thompson.

“Having an orchestra for the first time is exciting because it makes such a difference,” he says.

Drackley is glad to be doing a contemporary opera.

“I want people in Lancaster to know that wonderful operas are being written,” he says.

Justin Austin, who is playing the older Thompson, is in rehearsals for the Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess,” and Drackley says they were lucky his schedule worked out.

The cast will sing excerpts of the opera at Lancaster Catholic High School and will be performing at the veterans hospital in Lebanon.

Drackley says Penn Square is looking to expand geographically.

“Jingle All the Way Cabaret” is up next, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Holiday Inn downtown.

“We are going to have two incredible singers (Katelyn Jackman and Andrew Potter) singing songs from old (Christmas) TV specials along with traditional carols,” Drackley says. “If it’s successful, we want to do it every year. It is kind of our ‘Nutcracker.’ ”

“Lift Every Voice and Sing,” featuring the music of African American opera composers, will be performed at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Ware Center.

Four singers — Helena Brown, Kristina Nicole Lewis, Jordan Weatherston Pitts and Rocky Sellers — and accompanist Maria Corley will be on stage. Corley is a composer, and some of her music will be performed.

In addition to the Ware Center, the group will be stopping at five middle schools and will feature a performance at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Harrisburg.

“We are including a Q&A session. The kids want to know who the composers are and learn about their lives,” Drackley says.

The final main concert, “Viva Verdi,” will feature excerpts from some of Verdi’s most famous operas, including “Rigoletto,” “La Traviata” and “Il Travatore.”

It will be held at 3 p.m. May 30 at Roschel Performing Arts Center at Franklin & Marshall College.

In festival also will be participating in “The Queen of the Night” fundraising gala at the Duke Street Library at 7 p.m. Dec. 6.

The library will bring to life the novel “The Queen of the Night,” transporting guests to 19th-century France. Pop-up opera performances will be part of the fun. (Tickets for this event will be available Sept. 6.)

In the Up Close & Personal series, visitors get a free drink and get to hear two performers sing selections from two popular operas. The event lasts about an hour and costs $10.

The first performance in the series, to be held Sept. 10, is called “Sopranos and Spritzers.” Then comes “Mezzos and Martinis,” “Tenors and Tequilas” and “Basses and Beer.”

“We want to have some fun, maybe bring in some younger audiences,” Drackley says.

The Penn Square Music Festival is building a new website, which should be ready some time this week. Information about the new season and how to purchase tickets will be at pennsquaremusicafestival.com.