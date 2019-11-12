It’s Blu-ray/ DVD release day. Here’s what’s here:
One of the most popular movies of the summer, “Good Boys” is a raunchy comedy about three boys in sixth grade who are trying to get invited to a cool party while getting deeper and deeper into profanity-laden trouble.
“The Angry Birds Movie 2,” brings the birds together with green pigs to fight for their way of life.
“47 Meters Down” tells the story of two sisters who go to Mexico for vacation only to find themselves in shark-infested waters, trapped in cages. It gets bloody.
The Critically acclaimed “Peanut Butter Falcon” is about an autistic teen who runs away from a residential nursing home with the hope of becoming a professional wrestler. He finds a motley crew of friends along the way.
Also being released today is the entire fifth season of the British show “Poldark,” “:Star Trek Discovery Season 2,” and the 12th and final season of “The Big Bang Theory.”