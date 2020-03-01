Many, many steps take place before a show is ready to go in front of an audience.

One of the first steps, after a show has been cast, is the read-through.

That is the first time the cast is all together. Usually, read-throughs take place around a table, though a round circle will suffice.

Introductions are made — often this is the first time the actors have met each other — and then the cast, with scripts in hand, reads through the entire play. No stops and starts and no directions, just the reading of the play.

Not every director decides to do a read-through, but most do.

I recently sat through one for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which opens March 19 at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

I shouldn’t say “sat through.” That makes it sound like a tedious experience.

It was not.

So why is a read-through valuable?

“It gives you a feel of the show and the voices bring it to life,” says Megan Riggs, who is directing. “It starts the thought process.”

The director comes to the show with plenty of ideas. She can read the play and write notes until her eyes ache, but she can only go so far without the voices of the actors. Plays are meant to be spoken.

The story

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, “The Curious Incident” is the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, a math prodigy who is on the autism spectrum.

It won the Tony for best play in 2015.

Christopher sets out to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbor’s dog, Wellington. The journey takes him to London, though he has never left the small town where he lives in Hampshire.

In the process, the play explores Christopher’s relationship with his parents, who are separated, and his school mentor/teacher, Siobhan, as well as people in general.

In the novel, the story is presented as a first-person narrative by Christopher.

But the play is presented as a play within a play. Sometimes, Siobhan reads Christopher’s words. At other times, Christopher is speaking for himself.

It’s a little confusing.

Who’s who

Ten people are in the cast: Ben Galosi is Christopher; Gabrielle Sheller is Siobhan; Timothy Riggs is Ed, the dad; and Andi Jo Hill is Judy, the mother.

Then there are the Voices, who serve a variety of roles, some one-time characters, others recurring. They range from shopkeepers to neighbors to police officers

Meredith Stone is Voice One, Mikey Hudson is Voice Two, Rogan Motter is Voice Three, Bobby Checcia is Voice Four, Jessa Casner is Voice Five and Anita Lewis is Voice Six.

Joining the actors at the table are director Riggs; stage manager Eileen Quinn; movement choreographer Preston Cuer; Jordon Ross Weinhold, who is writing an original score for the show; and props manager Collin Bollinger, who is sitting slightly away from the table.

Ed Fernandez, the artistic director of EPAC, who is assisting Riggs with direction, is also there.

The benefits

So why do a read-through?

“It flips a switch,” Hill says. “I’m in show mode now.”

“And it makes you realize how much of a team we are going to be, how close we are going to work together,” Lewis adds.

“It clearly distills the play and the power of it,” Fernandez says.

I saw the show last year at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, when Austin Nedrow, then a senior at Conestoga Valley High School, played Christopher.

I enjoyed that production a lot, but at times I was confused by the play within a play aspect of the show. Here, with just words and no staging or costumes or sets, it all came together.

Weinhold occasionally silently pounded out rhythms on the table. He seemed to be finding themes for various characters.

Cuer took notes on his computer.

“This is a big, physical piece,” he says. “I am expecting to use movement as much as dialogue.”

Coming to life

As the read-through began, I had no idea what to expect.

But the evening surprised and delighted me.

For the next two hours or so, I paid close attention to the unfolding story. I laughed, felt emotions and believed.

The play came to life.

This despite the fact the actors were sitting around a table in street clothes and that stage manager Quinn was reading directions from the script.

It became clear why certain actors got cast. Take Bobby Checcia, Voice Four. He plays a minister, Christopher’s strange uncle and several policemen and guards.

He brings out the intended humor of several of the roles without, it seems, trying too much.

But don’t think the read-through cements anything. As rehearsals go on, Checcia may find a different way to express a character.

This is a chance for the director to catch things before they turn into bad habits or get baked into the actor’s characterization.

For example, at intermission, Fernandez tells Galosi to slow Christopher down.

“Don’t get into a pattern. We haven’t discovered how Christopher processes things. Slow down, breathe, listen to your fellow actors,” Fernandez tells him.

Indeed, as fine as the cast is in this first read-through, they have a long road ahead.

Characters have to be defined, staging has to be developed.

“It’s the beginning, things are bubbling and crackling,” Tim Riggs says. “The colors are starting to pop out.”

“Before the cast gets here, you are trying to paint without the colors,” Megan Riggs says. .

“You don’t want to jump into a full performance, you don’t want to make hard choices now,” Fernandez tells the cast after the read-through.

As the cast dispersed, the stage manager reminds them of the next rehearsal.

There is a long journey ahead.

The first step was a strong reminder that words — and the actors who say them — are at the heart of a play.