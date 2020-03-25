Stay-Put Cooking is a daily kitchen dispatch while you're stuck at home social distancing. Check out the archive for more tips and tricks.

Over the weekend, I received the following note from a reader:

I keep enough food on hand for a few days, but not a few weeks. How do I properly stock a pantry with things that won’t spoil and are healthy but at the same time not overreacting and contributing to the panic that I see going on?

I’m thinking about Friday, March 13, the day our executive editor announced that most of the staff would soon begin working from home. I packed my laptop and headed straight for the supermarket, feeling a heightened sense of urgency.

The scene inside the store was frenzied, with shoppers loading their carts, toilet paper notwithstanding. But that was nearly two weeks ago, an eternity in this pandemic-fueled age, and we’re not even close to being out of the quarantined woods. So if your cart from two weeks ago was loaded with short-term gratification in the form of chips and salsa (not that there’s anything wrong with that), it’s not too late to get your pantry in order. After all, this is a marathon.

So in no particular order, here’s what I try to keep on hand during good times (and not so good) and what keeps me nimble in the kitchen. It’s not comprehensive, but should get you started. Use as a guide and create your own pantry list; in taking stock of our respective larders, we get up close with what and how we eat, and how we can sustain, especially during these uncertain times.

Dry goods

Dried legumes, including lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and the list goes on because as I confessed recently, beans are my desert island food. I find all kinds of ways to use them, from chili and soup to dips and spreads, refried for nachos; tossed with grains or pasta, topped with a fried egg.

Pasta of varying shapes and sizes, such as penne, spaghetti and elbows: for both planned dishes, such as mac & cheese and lasagna and impromptu suppers using up what’s in the fridge

Grains including: Brown rice; quinoa; bulgur wheat, oats, cornmeal: For pilaf one night and repurposed into egg-fried rice the next; for quinoa breakfast porridge or a savory grain salad; oats for baking; cornmeal for hush puppies and cornbread and dusting a sheet pan for pizza dough.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds are homemade granola fixins but also lend crunch and heart-healthy fats for salads and grains.

Baking essentials: All-purpose flour; baking powder, baking soda, active dry yeast – for both savory and sweet projects, from pizza dough and cabbage pancakes to cookies and Bundt cakes.

Canned goods

Beans: I buy just two kinds of canned beans – black beans and garbanzos. The rest, in my opinion, are unappealingly soft. When I forget to soak beans, their canned counterparts are excellent stand-ins, especially at the end of a long day.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Whole tomatoes: Useful because you can cook them whole or you can blend them first and make a puree. They’re also unseasoned which means they’re blank canvases to make magic with.

Canned tuna, sardines and mackerel, plus a jar of anchovies. Tuna for sandwiches, sure, but also mixed with boiled potatoes and olives, or thrown into tomato sauce, or mixed with chickpeas. Sardines and mackerel are excellent companions for salted crackers or toast, a feast if you ask me.

Tomato paste: Look for the stuff in the tube which you squeeze like toothpaste and lasts so much longer than the little cans that often go underused. Great for thickening pizza sauce on the fly or for adding just a smidge of tomato flavor to a pot of beans or soup.

White vinegar: It snaps up a sauce; it cleans the counters; it brines and pickles.

Strong mustard: For everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to tuna salad, hard pretzels to salad dressing.

Oil: Olive and neutral – one for flavor, one without, for both raw and cook preparation, from vinaigrette to frying an egg. Neutral examples include: Safflower, sunflower, canola, grapeseed, rice bran.

Tehina: The sesame-based paste that most people associate with hummus, tehina morphs into sauce that can be drizzled over vegetables either raw or cooked, or over rice, fish or chicken.

Perishables

Eggs: Hard-cooked, poached or fried. Frittatas. Egg-fried rice. Toad in a hole! Baked in tomato sauce, shakshuka style.

All-purpose aromatic staples: Onions, garlic, ginger root, jalapeno chile pepper

Refrigerated produce: Fresh herbs, like parsley and cilantro, when the backyard stash is unavailable; lemons; potatoes; greens – kale, chard or spinach, which can be eaten raw or cooked and even when looking scraggly can be pureed or thrown into a pot of soup.

Butter: Because you never know when you need to make cookies or have a piece of toast or coat a bowl of pasta. Not often but essential.

Whole milk: That’s what I use for my morning coffee. I also use it to make buttermilk (1 tablespoon for 1 cup milk) for marinades and in cornbread.

In the freezer: Sliced bread, bread crumbs, cheese rinds, fruit, whole chicken and thighs; wild salmon, chicken carcass for stock; berries; corn, spinach, okra.