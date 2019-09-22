Stars from "Game of Thrones," "The Good Place" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," among other TV show stars, will be in attendance for the 71st annual Emmy Awards show.

There will be a preshow hosted by Jenny McCarthy, Shannon Sharpe and Kelly Osborne. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will go over the Red Carpet looks before the event.

The preshow will be streamed on Emmys.com, Fox.com and Facebook Live, according to media reports.

The Emmy awards show will premiere on Fox networks at 8 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 22.

Some of the biggest contenders for the Emmys this season are "Game of Thrones" with 32 nominations, "The Handmaid's Tale" with 11 nominations and "Killing Eve" with 9 nominations.

There is no host for this year's Emmys, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The show will feature performances from Halsey, Adam Devine and Thomas Lennon.

Upcoming awards shows

The remaining awards shows this year are as follows:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Oct. 27: Academy Governors Awards

- Nov. 10: People's Choice Awards

- Nov. 14: Latin Grammy Awards

- Nov. 24: American Music Awards

- Dec. 2: Gotham Awards