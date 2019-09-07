“Downton Abbey” ended its six-season run on PBS more than three years ago with a few happy endings.

The story isn’t over.

A movie about the Crawley family will be released Sept. 20. If you can’t wait, there are three chances to catch advance screenings of the film in Lancaster County.

The movie will be at Regal Manor Stadium 16 and Penn Cinema Thursday, Sept. 12 for 7 p.m. shows.

WITF will host an advance screening of the movie Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Regal Manor Stadium 16. A $60 donation will get you two tickets for the advance screening.

The film will focus on the aristocratic family about 18 months after the finale of the series, in the midst of a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary.

It is based on the British period drama that brought in the most viewers in PBS’s history. At the peak of its popularity, season 4, the show had a weekly average audience of 13.3 million viewers, according to Variety.