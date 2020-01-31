Will there be six more weeks of winter or an early spring?

We will find out Sunday morning.

February 2 is Groundhog Day (not Groundhogs Day or Groundhog's Day), when Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will emerge from his burrow in a stump on Gobbler's Knob and either see his shadow or not -- which will (theoretically) determine our vernal fate.

What does the shadow mean? If Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If not, early spring. Only the Inner Circle of the Groundhog Club knows for sure, because Phil speaks "Groundhogese" to these translators, who then issue an official proclamation.

Phil, the prognosticator of prognosticators, has been sharing his weather forecast for more than 100 years -- since 1886. (He drinks a magic serum to extend his life.)

This year marks his 134th annual prediction.

Here's how to watch

You can watch Phil's prediction on PCN or livestream.

The prediction happens at about the same time every year -- around 7:20 a.m. But festivities at Gobblers Knob start around 3 a.m., with singing, dancing and fireworks.

You can watch the prediction on PCN starting at 6 a.m. Or, if you can't catch it live, you can watch it anytime on the PCN Select app. Here's where you can get more information on PCN Select.

For more on Groundhog day and local celebrations, including Octoraro Orphie