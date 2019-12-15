Let’s be clear: I’m not a knitter, a potter or a jewelry doo-dadder. There will be no ancient-stitched mittens, kiln-fired coffee mugs or beaded earrings from this elf’s workshop. But culinary arts and crafts? I can do that.
For the monthlong feeding frenzy otherwise known as December, I like to have a few edible tricks up my sleeve, a stash of homemade goodies to have at the ready for impromptu drop-by revelers or as a “thanks for hosting” treat for the myriad potlucks, shindigs and other festive occasions on the holiday calendar.
The crafty thing about recipes is that they are the gifts that keep on giving. To that end, I’m sharing two oldies but goodies from my personal trove in the hopes that you will follow my lead and make, take and spread good cheer.
Chocolate Bark
If you can melt chocolate, you can make bark. No special equipment or candy-making skills are required for these chocolate shop-style confections. Studded with dried fruit, nuts and candied ginger, the melted chocolate hardens in the refrigerator in less than 30 minutes, when it’s ready for glam time.
P.S. I love the piquant ka-pow of the candied ginger, but if it’s not your thing, consider candied orange or grapefruit peel.
Indian Spiced Nuts
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon fennel seeds (or 1 3/4 tablespoons ground)
- 1 teaspoon coriander seeds (or 1 1/4 teaspoons ground)
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom seeds (or 1/4 teaspoon ground)
- 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns (or a scant 1/2 teaspoon ground)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne
- 1 pound assorted unsalted nuts of your choosing
- 1 1/2 tablespoons neutral oil (such as safflower, sunflower or grapeseed)
Directions:
1. Toast and grind the seeds (Note: Skip this step if you are using already-ground spices): Place the fennel seeds in a skillet and toast over medium heat until slightly golden, about 90 seconds. Transfer to a small bowl and leave whole.
2. Toast the coriander and cardamom seeds, plus the black peppercorns, until they pop and dance a little, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a coffee grinder or spice grinder and pulverize until ground.
3. Transfer the ground spices to the bowl with the toasted fennel seeds, and add the salt, brown sugar and cayenne. Stir until well blended.
4. Toast the nuts: Heat the oven to 350 F. Place the nuts in a single layer on a sheet pan and toast for 10 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.
5. Mix everything together: Heat the oil in a very small skillet or saucepan over medium-low heat just until you see tiny bubbles. Immediately drizzle the hot oil on top of the nuts, followed by the spice blend, and quickly stir until the nuts are thoroughly coated.
6. Serve warm or at room temperature. The nuts will keep for weeks stored in an airtight container.
- Makes about 4 cups.
Ingredient notes
Nuts: Use unsalted. That way, you’re controlling the salt versus the salt controlling you. Use any combination of walnuts, pecans, hazelnuts, almonds or peanuts. Nut-free option: pepitas and sunflower seeds.
Fat: A small amount of heated oil or butter works as an adhesive, ensuring that the spices stick to the nuts. Although I like the taste of melted butter, I find that butter-coated nuts go rancid more quickly and leave more of a fatty residue on the hands (think buttered popcorn).
Spices: My recipe template includes a few spice combinations so that you can experiment and create your own blend. An electric coffee grinder used only for spices makes it possible to toast whole spices and grind them as needed. But if that’s out of the question, by all means use ground spices.
Both recipes are adapted from “The Meat Lover’s Meatless Celebrations” by Kim O’Donnel.