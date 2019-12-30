If snow is in the forecast this winter but you’re not in shape to shovel, there might be help.
In winters past, nonprofits and churches in Lancaster County connected volunteers willing to shovel snow with those in need. This early in the season, that hasn’t happened yet, says Audrey Lilley, Manager of Volunteerism and Advocacy at the Volunteer Center of the United Way of Lancaster County.
Shoveling snow from sidewalks might be the law, but it’s also responsible for thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths annually, according to the National Safety Council.
Shoveling can put some people at risk for a heart attack. The workout can put a big strain on the heart, especially for people who are sedentary, according to American Heart Association.
Cold temperatures can increase heart rate and blood pressure and constrict arteries, which decreases blood supply, even in someone who’s healthy.
If you need help with snow removal:
- Call 2-1-1, the information hotline.
- Contact Audrey Lilley, Manager of Volunteerism and Advocacy at the Volunteer Center of the United Way of Lancaster County, at 717-824-8122 or lilley@uwlanc.org. In the fall, Lilley found volunteers to rake leaves and help with yard work, she says. She can do the same with snow removal.
- Visit the Dig Out Lancaster County Facebook group.
If you want to help with snow removal:
- Contact Audrey Lilley, Manager of Volunteerism and Advocacy at the Volunteer Center of the United Way of Lancaster County, at 717-824-8122 or lilley@uwlanc.org.
- Visit the Dig Out Lancaster County Facebook group.