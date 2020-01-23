Lancaster-based LCBC church has paid off $2.5 million in medical debt for 1,546 individuals in Pennsylvania through RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that enables donors to forgive medical debt.
Donna Nicholson Stief, LCBC’s stewardship director, said the funds were allocated from the $602,000 the church’s 15 campuses raised through the church’s Be Rich initiative in November.
Because the average payoff negotiated by RIP Medical Debt is 100:1, LCBC paid $25,000 to retire the $2.5 million of debt for Pennsylvanians who are at or below the poverty line and whose medical debt is a substantial portion of their annual income.
This means that debt has been retired for 826 Lancaster County citizens, according to RIP Medical Debt.
Medical debt was also retired for several other Pennsylvania residents from the following counties:
- Cumberland, 520 individuals
- York, 46 individuals
- Dauphin, 34 individuals
- Lebanon, 9 individuals
- Chester, 8 individuals
- Berks, 6 individuals