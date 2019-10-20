Here's a rundown of all the shops you'll find at the Market at The Wilbur [photos]

LNP recently took a trip to Market at The Wilbur — the modern-style food hall owned by Oak Tree Development Group at 50 N. Broad St. in the former space of the Wilbur Chocolate Factory.

On a Tuesday afternoon, people were enjoying coffee, wine, baked goods, made-to-order pasta dishes, sandwiches and trendy acai-based sorbet bowls.

Customers took advantage of the pleasant fall afternoon to enjoy their treats in the outdoor seating area and mentioned how great the market was. A few commented that they’d like to see more seats inside.

We toured the food hall and visited all six of its stands and the adjoining restaurant.

Here’s a look at what to expect from Market at The Wilbur.

Oola Bowls

First things first. An Oola Bowl is an acai-based or pitaya (dragonfruit)-based sorbet topped with add-ons such as blueberries, strawberries, bananas, granola, chia seeds, peanut butter and other healthy options. Acai is an antioxidant and omega-3 fatty acid-rich berry, which is perfect for athletes, those with on-the-go lifestyles or anyone looking to maintain a healthy diet. Oola Bowls — founded by a group of Solanco High School graduates — offers its signature bowls along with three other options, including a build-your-own-bowl option. The stand at Market at the Wilbur joins the other two Oola Bowl locations at Central Market and the Lancaster Marketplace on Fruitville Pike.

“It’s a great culture,” says Phil Dobinson, manager at the Market at the Wilbur location. “We have a great mix of tourists and a loyal customer base.”

Hours: Same as market.

Website: oolabowls.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/OolaBowls.

Instagram: oolabowls.

Presto Pasteria

Presto Pasteria — a concept from O.N.E. Hospitality Group, the people behind Tutoni’s Restaurant, The Cantina and other restaurants in York —serves fresh Tutoni’s Flour Shop pasta, including zoodles (zucchini noodles) and gluten-free options. Presto Pasteria brings the Chipotle model to pasta. The process is simple. Pick one of six made-from-scratch pastas, including fettuccine, linguine and rigatoni; add fresh veggies, including broccoli, tomatoes, roasted peppers and mushrooms; add protein from a choice of chicken, meatballs, sausage or shrimp; then add sauce from choices including Alfredo, Bolognese and marinara.

“People have been getting really creative with their combinations,” says Bryan Busch, CEO of O.N.E. Hospitality Group, who was serving pasta at the stand. According to Presto Pasteria’s Facebook page, there are more than possible 9,000 combinations.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Website: prestopasteria.com.

Facebook: https://www.prestopasteria.com/.

Instagram: prestopasteria.

Rooster Street Butcher

The Rooster Street Butcher stand at Market at The Wilbur takes over the deli sales from the original location at 11 S. Cedar Street, Lititz. This allows the owners to rebrand it as a restaurant and bar. The stand offers bread from Philadelphia, cheese and locally sourced, hormone-and-antibiotic-free deli meats, including sausage and bacon made at the Cedar street location. The stand also offers grab-and-go sandwiches, hot dogs, soups and breakfast items and plans to add some produce. One of the most popular items is The Wilbur Roast Beef — a roast beef sandwich with arugula, horseradish creme and pickled red onions on a ciabatta roll.

Kristina Page — co-owner and co-founder of Rooster Street Butcher — says she enjoys being a part of the market and appreciates all the different stands contributing to the trendy vibe.

Hours: Same as market.

Website: roosterst.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/Roosterst.

Instagram: roosterst.

Waltz Vineyards

One of the coolest things about Market at The Wilbur is the fact that you can visit the Waltz Vineyards tasting and retail area and sample a splash of the Manheim-based vineyard’s estate-grown boutique wines. You can also purchase a glass or a bottle of the vineyard’s award-winning wine and enjoy it inside the market or in the outdoor seating area. The Waltz Vineyard space is located in the center of the market with glass walls and openings on either side. Waltz Vineyard is known for its dry red wines, but they also offer whites and sweeter wines and a new line called 1599 Cellar, which allows the vineyard to create wines with imported grapes and juice. Stephanie Hansell was working the shop during our visit and provided many interesting facts about the vineyard, which, she said, is located on the same latitude and has a similar climate and soil as the famous Bordeaux region in France.

Hours: Same as market.

Website: waltzvineyards.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/WaltzVineyards.

Instagram: waltzvineyardwine.

Whiff Roasters

Whiff Roasters sources its coffee from Central America, Ethiopia and other premier growers from across the world, but they collaborate with local companies, too. The coffee company, which has Lititz roots since 1999 (there’s another location at 219 E. Main St. in Lititz), gets its milk and cream from Maplehofe Dairy, a small family-owned operation in Quarryville.

As he served an iced latte, co-owner Keith Frey detailed another collaboration that hits a little closer home with regards to the market location. Whiff Roasters partners with Wilbur Chocolate to create its Aztec blend, which uses cocoa powder from Wilbur Chocolate as well as vanilla and cinnamon. Besides an array of hot and cold coffee and tea drinks — including six on tap — the coffee stand sells coffee portions and their Mocha Java Crunch bars — another collaboration with Wilbur Chocolate that has an espresso bean in each square of chocolate.

Hours: Same as market.

Website: whiffroasters.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/whiffroasterscoffee.

Instagram: whiffroasters.

Zig’s Bakery

“What goes better with a cup of Whiff coffee than an almond crunch biscotti or an Oola Bowl?” said Brandon Ziegler, owner of Zig’s Bakery. Ziegler said Zig’s Bakery bread would also pair well with items from Rooster Street Butcher and Presto Pasteria and wine from Waltz Vineyards.

“We all feed off of each other,” the Manheim Central High School graduate said of the stands at the market. Ziegler bought Minnich’s Farm Bakery — a 50-year old bakery — 13 years ago and has kept up with some traditions and added some new flair. The stand at Market at the Wilbur offers Lancaster County staples such as Moravian sugar cake (a recipe bought by the Minnichs from someone at the Moravian Church and continued by Zigs) and whoopie pies as well as scones, pies, cupcakes and more. The market stand focuses on baked goods, but the bakery and cafe at 800 E. Newport St. in Lititz offers prepared foods, too. Ziegler is excited to continue serving the community.

“We love the Lititz area,” he says.

Hours: Same as market.

Website: zigsbakery.com.

Facebook: facebook.com/zigsbakery.

Instagram: zigsbakery.

Blackworth Live Fire Grill

The link — literally — between Market at The Wilbur and The Wilbur hotel is the Blackworth Live Fire Grill. Blackworth opened about a month ago and is already extremely popular (read: reservations are suggested). The 130-seat restaurant is currently opening at 4 p.m. for dinner service, but according to Vickie Hoover, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Eric, plans are in the works to open for lunch and weekend brunch service.

The seasonal menu changes four times a year and features locally sourced ingredients, and Vickie Hoover describes the modern, artisanal American fare as “rustic, but refined.” T-bone steaks and pizzas are a staple at the restaurant, and everything is cooked over a 15-foot wood-fire hearth and pizza oven. The restaurant goes through about 1,000 pounds of locally sourced, kiln-dried oak every day. That’s the only source of heat for cooking at the restaurant. You won’t find a microwave in the kitchen at Blackworth.

“The fire acts almost like a seasoning and another dimension of flavor,” Hoover says. “It’s good food made with old-world, rustic cooking.”

The menu also includes dishes such as a pork belly small plate featuring Pennsylvania maple syrup and pickled jalapeno, a roasted Chilean sea bass and a nice nod to Wilbur Chocolate, the Wilbur Creme Brulee made with Wilbur chocolate custard.

The approach to the atmosphere of Blackworth is much like the food, simple but sophisticated. The flooring is the original Wilbur Chocolate factory flooring and the columns are also original, but stripped-down to their raw state. Blackworth combines raw elements of the old factory with contemporary mid-century and art deco elements.

“It’s an upscale dining experience without feeling overly stuffy,” Hoover said.

There are private and semi-private meeting rooms which seat 14 and 24 people respectively and are available to reserve for meetings and parties. The restaurant also includes a 23-seat bar with additional seating in a lounge area and showcases a curated menu of craft beer and craft cocktails. The bar uses local liquors such as Stoll & Wolfe and Thistle Finch, and the bar uses its own house-made vanilla and bitters.

The restaurant, much like the kitchen, is on fire. And Vickie Hoover is excited to be a part of the trendy new area in Lititz.

“It’s sweet to be part of a cool small town,” she said. “We’re just humbled to be part of the Lititz community.”

Hours: Daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

Website: blackworthlititz.com.

FacebooK: facebook.com/blackworthlititz.

Instagram: blackworthlititz.