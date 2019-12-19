Let’s face it. When it comes to holiday attractions, there’s not much new under the sun.

That’s not to say there’s anything wrong with tradition, of course. Historic candlelight tours, drive through light displays, carol sings and tree lightings are all part of what make the season so special.

But if you’re looking for something a bit different this Christmas, and if you lean toward the adventurous side, here’s something you might want to check out.

At Refreshing Mountain, an 80-acre nondenominational Christian retreat center at 455 Camp Road, Stevens, you can zip line through the mountains over four miles of glittering lights.

“You have never experienced Christmas lights like this before!’’ That’s a quote from refreshingmountain.com, and we’re inclined to believe it.

For $39 you can choose from a variety of options of zipping, climbing and swinging through the treetops over tens of thousands of lights.

Tours are held every half-hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Jan. 12. (With special Monday dates Dec. 23 and 30.) Time of the last tour varies. Reservations, highly recommended, are available at refreshingmountain.com.

Less bold of heart can stick with walking through the grounds. There also will be cozy campfires and complimentary hot chocolate.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

(If you’d like to go all out, you can even rent a cabin there overnight.)

A couple things to remember: Minimum age is 5 years and maximum weight is 280 pounds. Dress warmly, and expect to be outside for up to two hours. Gloves are recommended.

For more information, visit refreshingmountain.com or call 717-738-1490.