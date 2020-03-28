Listen here, friends.

As a content-obsessed millennial, podcasts have long been ingrained in my daily routine. I listen while commuting, cooking, running errands, putting away laundry, washing dishes or during any relatively mindless activity that can be done while wearing wireless headphones.

My bond with podcasts is so cemented that it comes as a shock when someone I meet at a party — or someone in my family, or a friend I thought I knew — tells me that they, in the year 2019, do not listen to podcasts. And never have. And don’t really get what it’s all about. And, worse, don’t quite know how to start.

Their reasons range from “I don’t have time” to “It’s passed me by” to “What should I even listen to?” Luckily, those concerns are easily answered and dispatched. For anyone who wants to become a full-fledged podcast listener, here’s what you need to know to get into it, from experts who know best.

Find the right app

To keep and organize your podcasts, you’ll need a podcast app that allows you to subscribe to new shows and listen. If you’re brand-new to podcasts, the stock podcast app already installed on your smartphone is the easiest point of entry; for iPhone, you have the Apple Podcasts app, and for Android users, the easiest option is to play podcasts through the Play Music app.

Beyond that, there is a huge range of third-party apps to choose from, but the app I use regularly and like best — and the favorite among the podcast experts interviewed for this article — is Pocket Casts, which costs a one-time payment of $3.99 on both Android and iOS.

Nicholas Quah, who writes the podcast industry newsletter Hot Pod and is a podcast critic for Vulture, uses six different podcast apps, but prefers Pocket Casts. Dana Gerber-Margie, co-founder of the Bello Collective, a volunteer-run podcast review website and newsletter, has used many apps, most recently Stitcher, and made the switch to Pocket Casts because others “couldn’t handle the amount of subscriptions that I was maintaining.” (Currently, she subscribes to 1,427 podcasts in all and regularly listens to between 40 and 50.)

Jody Avirgan, podcast host for FiveThirtyEight and ESPN’s “30 for 30,” too, uses Pocket Casts, because of the way it’s filtered and organized, but emphasized there’s not “a huge difference between the apps, especially for someone who’s totally starting from scratch.”

Take the show on the road

Now that you have an app, make sure you can listen wherever and whenever you have the most time. Podcasts are all about killing two birds with one stone by listening while you do other things. For Mr. Quah of Hot Pod, “that’s part of the fun of it.”

“A lot of the world feels a little boring sometimes, so having that layer on top of it is great,” he said.

For many people, commuting by car takes up a large chunk of the day, so make sure your ride is wired for sound. For those using mass transit, I cannot recommend enough a pair of sound-cancelling headphones. Wirecutter, a New York Times company that reviews and recommends products, picked the Sony H.ear On 2 headphones as its favorite. But if that’s too steep a cost, at least invest in a pair of wireless earbuds; for those, Wirecutter recommends the Jabra Elite 65t. Once you banish cords from your life and can connect your phone with the touch of a button, your podcast habit will kick into high gear.

Beyond that, I’d recommend getting a cheap, portable Bluetooth speaker at home. I carry mine around the house as I’m puttering, sticking it in a cabinet in the kitchen, on a shelf in the hall or in a nook outside the shower to fully maximize my podcast-listening time. (And for those who want their speaker inside the shower, get a waterproof model: Wirecutter recommends the Tribit X-Boom.)

Find the things you really want to hear

Now that you have your app and gadgets, you’re ready for the fun part: finding podcasts you’re going to love.

If it feels overwhelming, it’s not just you: Though podcasts have been around for at least a decade, there’s still no central database or clearinghouse for the thousands of podcasts out there, Ms. Gerber-Margie said.

“A lot of discovery happens via the way you choose to listen. There’s no ‘New York Times best-seller list,'” she said.

However, big podcasting powerhouses are a great first place to look. National Public Radio produces many worthwhile podcasts, including “Invisibilia,” “Planet Money” and the daily news show “Up First.” Likewise, public radio stations across the country produce a ton of great shows, like “Last Seen” by Boston’s WBUR and “Making Obama” by Chicago’s WBEZ, and large podcasting studios — Radiotopia, Gimlet Media, Maximum Fun — will give a range of solid choices with excellent production value. (We list some of our favorite shows below.)

To mix in niche or offbeat podcasts with your brand-name shows, Mr. Quah of Hot Pod suggests going the old-fashioned route: word-of-mouth endorsements.

“Find your local young person who listens to podcasts and get that person to cough up a few recommendations,” he said. “Part of the pleasure is combining your listening playlist with something everybody knows and loves — like “This American Life” or something like it — with something that’s roughly edited, but feels specifically for you.”

For him, that means hourslong shows on N.B.A. predictions. For James T. Green, a Brooklyn-based artist and audio producer, it means experimental audio like the work showcased on “Constellations,” a Canadian audio art podcast, and “The Black Guy Who Tips,” a comedy and current events talk show created by Charlotte, N.C., husband-and-wife pair Rod and Karen Morrow. Mr. Green has listened to the couple for years, ever since a dull desk job lead him to search “black podcast” in the Apple podcast directory.

“I listened to all the NPR standards, but I was really interested in hearing people like me,” he said. “I wanted to hear black voices.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For Kelly Moffitt, a producer with StoryCorps and the author of the newsletter “Flyover Podcast” about shows made between coasts, she sees podcasts as a way to hear from people not represented in traditional media, particularly in rural areas. Some of her favorite shows are from Appalachia (“The Front Porch” from West Virginia Public Broadcasting) and Mississippi (“Gravy” produced by the Southern Foodways Alliance). Her advice for finding a great new show?

Google “'podcast’ along with the place you want to hear a podcast from,” she said.

Ms. Gerber-Margie suggests looking at groups on Reddit and Facebook — such as Reddit’s podcast subreddit and the Facebook group Podcasts We Listen To — for recommendations from ordinary people “who just want something to listen to on their commute,” she said. Another option: Join The New York Times’s Podcast Club on Facebook for discussions and recommendations.

Think about what type of mood you’ll be in when you listen and how much time you have, Mr. Avirgan, of 30 for 30, said, adding that when his commute doubled to 40 minutes his podcast diet completely changed. Above all, he said, “it should not feel like work.”

“That’s not to say that you’re not going to listen to things that feel serious and important,” he said. “But it always needs to be, at its base level, compelling.”

Here are more recommendations to get you started

Nicholas Quah

Recommendation: Weird podcasting

Example: “Everything is Alive,” a podcast of interviews with inanimate objects that falls somewhere between fiction and philosophy, and “Sleep With Me,” a stream-of-consciousness podcast that aims to help its listeners fall asleep.

James T. Green

Recommendation: Start with a great episode, not a whole show

Example: Unsure if Radiolab is for you? Green fell in love with the show years ago while listening to their classic episode, “Loops” on an hourslong road trip. Not sure if you want to hear every episode of The Nod? Start with their oral history of the song “Knuck If You Buck.” “It’s kind of like hearing a good single and then you want to hear the album,” he said.

Kelly Moffitt

Recommendation: Community-produced shows

Example: “For a Bad Time Call” in which women call in and leave voice mail messages about their rage, produced in Columbus, Ohio, or “Wet Mountain Valley Dry Goods,” a collection of interviews with every resident in a small town of Westcliffe, Colorado.

Dana Gerber-Margie

Recommendation: Shows that make sense of the world

Example: Among her favorite first podcasts were “Freakonomics” and “Marketplace,” which she began listening to soon after hearing the seminal This American Life series about the 2008 financial crash, “The Giant Pool of Money.”

Jody Avirgan

Recommendation: Classic interviews, or “two people talking”

Example: This could be Terry Gross interviewing someone fascinating on “Fresh Air” (one of Mr. Avirgan’s favorite shows) or chatter between two hosts with “an absurd level of chemistry,” like Roger Bennett and Michael Davies of the soccer podcast “Men in Blazers.”

Rachel Holliday Smith, your new guide to podcasts

Recommendation: Anything that’s not news

Example: I listen to podcasts to escape the news cycle, not catch up on it. Favorite shows include the delightful pseudo-celebrity-obsessed podcast “Who? Weekly” (tagline: “Everything you need to know about the celebrities you don’t.”) and “Ear Hustle,” a podcast about life inside San Quentin State Prison made by inmates who live there.