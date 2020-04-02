The first weekend of April beckons, and with it, comes the promise of more entertainment that you can access from the comfort of your own home.

Along with the regular amount of Lancaster musicians stepping up to provide the joy of music, Lancaster city's beloved First Friday goes digital for the first time ever on Friday, April 2.

Click here to find more information on everything going on during First Friday, and look below for a list of livestream performances being staged by Lancaster musicians. As always, all of these "events" are free, but musicians will feature some version of a digital tip jar.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

-"Hometunes" w/ Matt Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/mattwheelerpa

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Lucas Gienow, acoustic, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/3881611755190121/

-Quarantine Livestream ft. Jason Carst, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-Bryan Stevenson & Red Beard Soul, piano covers, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/828864734294675/

-First Friday w/ Leo DiSanto, acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/526739984708784/

-"Funky Friday" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

-Bryan Stevenson & Red Beard Soul, piano covers, 4 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/828864734294675/

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

-Quarantine Livestream ft. Olivia Farabough, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-"Major Vibes: Virtual Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-"Live from the Cellar" ft. Leo DiSanto, Shine Delphi and Nathan and Jessie, 8:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2582585248535849/

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 2 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

-"Beatles Brunch" w/ Leo DiSanto, 2 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto/

-Dillweed, Americana and bluegrass, 6 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/DillweedBand/

-Quarantine Livestream ft. Cheryl Woods, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/