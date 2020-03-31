As the second month of COVID-19, quarantines and social distancing appears on the horizon, Lancaster musicians continue to bring entertainment from their homes out to the rest of the world.
Below is a music schedule of Lancaster artists for the next few days. As always, reach out to kstairiker@lnpnews.com if you'd like your livestream performance to be added to future incarnations of this schedule.
TODAY, MARCH 31
-The Jamanis Project ft. Michael Jamanis, Frances Veri and Amanda Kemp performing Betthoven's "Spring" sonata, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/245520159955403
-"Quarantine Livestream" ft. Aaron Daniel Gaul, acoustic, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/
-Jesse Barki (of Sun Not Yellow), acoustic, 8 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/sunnotyellow
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
-"Hometunes" w/ Matt Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/mattwheelerpa
-"Quarantine Livestream" ft. Garrett Shultz, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/
-"Hump Day Happy Hour" w/ Leo DiSanto, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/552246952073610/
-"Wax on Wednesday" all-vinyl DJ set ft. DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 8 p.m.
Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
-"Major Vibes: It's Lit Fam" family dance party w/ DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 2 p.m.
Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes
-"Quarantine Livestream" ft. Corina Rose, 7 p.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/
