As the second month of COVID-19, quarantines and social distancing appears on the horizon, Lancaster musicians continue to bring entertainment from their homes out to the rest of the world.

Below is a music schedule of Lancaster artists for the next few days. As always, reach out to kstairiker@lnpnews.com if you'd like your livestream performance to be added to future incarnations of this schedule.

TODAY, MARCH 31

-The Jamanis Project ft. Michael Jamanis, Frances Veri and Amanda Kemp performing Betthoven's "Spring" sonata, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/245520159955403

-"Quarantine Livestream" ft. Aaron Daniel Gaul, acoustic, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-Jesse Barki (of Sun Not Yellow), acoustic, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/sunnotyellow

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

-"Hometunes" w/ Matt Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/mattwheelerpa

-"Quarantine Livestream" ft. Garrett Shultz, 7 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/

-"Hump Day Happy Hour" w/ Leo DiSanto, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/552246952073610/

-"Wax on Wednesday" all-vinyl DJ set ft. DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 8 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

-"Major Vibes: It's Lit Fam" family dance party w/ DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 2 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-"Quarantine Livestream" ft. Corina Rose, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/cpmhof/