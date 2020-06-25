A normal Fourth of July would usually consist of swarms of people banding together with sprinklers and fried foods, eventually laying under the firework-illuminated night sky.

The pandemic has changed the way that many events operate - many have been canceled or postponed.

Here is the status of each Fourth of July celebration in (and around) Lancaster County.

Celebrate Lancaster

A pandemic couldn't stop Celebrate Lancaster, the annual Independence Day celebration known for kicking off the holiday's festivities. The event will look a little different this year; food trucks and four mobile musical acts will travel through each neighborhood, and two sets of fireworks will shine bright — one in the northwest and one in the southeast.

More information: Friday, June 26 | 12 to dusk; fireworks will start when it's dark | More info

Mountville fireworks

Mountville will celebrate at Froelich Park with a fireworks show that begins at dusk.

More information: Saturday, June 27 | 350 W. Main St., Mountville | Dawn to dusk | More info

Allegro concert

Allegro Orchestra's annual concert will be visible via streaming this year. The concert is usually held at Long's Park Amphitheater as part of the park's summer series.

More information: Friday, July 3 | Streaming online via their website

Wrightsville

The John Wright Restaurant will be hosting a Fourth of July event with food and fireworks.

More information: Saturday, July 4 | 234 N. Front St., Wrightsville | Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

New Holland fireworks

The New Holland Summer Arts Committee will still be hosting fireworks this year, though this time without a band. Visitors are urged to practice social distancing.

More information: Saturday, July 7 | New Holland Community Park, 400-498 Jackson St., New Holland | Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. | More info

The following Fourth of July events have been canceled for 2020

Lititz

Lititz Springs Park officially confirmed it will not host fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations. Most celebrations — such as the Queen of the Candles competition, the annual baby parade and the national bell ringing — will happen online this year.

Long's Park

Dave Wauls, president of the Long's Park Ampitheater Foundation, confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the fireworks event would be canceled. Long's Park's summer music series has also been canceled due to the pandemic.

Ephrata

Ephrata's fireworks event Facebook page announced they canceled this year's fireworks show.

East Petersburg

There will not be fireworks in East Petersburg this July, says the event's Facebook page; the annual East Pete Day was postponed to Sept. 19. Fireworks are anticipated for the Sept. event.