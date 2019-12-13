Looking for a way to celebrate the season without dipping into your wallet yet again?
Here are a couple family-friendly options this weekend that will cost you nothing but a bit of cheer and goodwill.
Landis Valley bonfire
Each year, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum offers the community a Christmas gift — the annual Holiday at Landis Valley Bonfire.
Visitors are invited to stop in Friday between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to enjoy singing carols with the Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir around a large bonfire.
Wagon rides will be offered during the evening, and several of the historic site’s buildings, decorated for the season, will be open for touring.
Afterward, everyone is invited to the Yellow Barn for cookies and hot cider.
While admission is free for this event, organizers ask visitors to bring one or more nonperishable food items to be donated to the Lancaster Food Bank.
Landis Valley is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road. For information, call 717-569-0401 or click here.
Candlelight Christmas
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Conestoga Area Historical Society will host its popular Early American Candlelight Christmas on the grounds of the complex, 51 Kendig Road, (in Ehrlich Park), Conestoga.
Explore this complex of historic buildings by torchlight and candlelight luminaries. Buildings will be open with docents inside to answer questions. Visit with artisans practicing their Early American crafts, and watch blacksmithing and open hearth cooking demonstrations.
Warm up in Gundel Hall with punch and cookies.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more information, call 717-872-1699.
Happy holidays! (Not dollardays!)