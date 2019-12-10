BeFunky-collage.jpg

Conestoga Area Historical Society's Candlelight Christmas, Landis Valley's holiday bonfire and RLPS Architect's Gingerbread Village.

Looking for a way to celebrate the season without dipping into your wallet yet again?

Here are a few family-friendly options this weekend that will cost you nothing but a bit of cheer and goodwill.

Gingerbread house village

Some families have a holiday tradition of building gingerbread houses each year. Lovely and special as that is, chances are the results are generally those appreciated most by adoring parents and doting aunts and uncles.

Not so this gingerbread house display.

gingerbread display06.jpg
This scene is from RLPS Architects' big display from 2015.

 RICHARD HERTZLER | Staff Photographer

Leave it to an architectural firm to present an annual display of amazing gingerbread houses — in fact it’s a village made of gingerbread.

Elaborate and breathtaking, the exhibit is an annual gift to the community by RLPS Architects, 250 Valleybrook Drive.

The display opens tonight and will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 26

Admission is free, but donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted for Water Street Mission.

For details, call 717-560-9501 or click here

Landis Valley bonfire

Each year, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum offers the community a Christmas gift — the annual Holiday at Landis Valley Bonfire.

Visitors are invited to stop in Friday between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to enjoy singing carols with the Lititz Moravian Trombone Choir around a large bonfire.

d12 landis valley Bonfire in the Triangle 2.jpg

Patrons gather around a large bonfire at Landis Valley.

 Submitted

Wagon rides will be offered during the evening, and several of the historic site’s buildings, decorated for the season, will be open for touring.

Afterward, everyone is invited to the Yellow Barn for cookies and hot cider.

While admission is free for this event, organizers ask visitors to bring one or more nonperishable food items to be donated to the Lancaster Food Bank.

Landis Valley is at 2451 Kissel Hill Road. For information, call 717-569-0401 or click here

d12 conestoga area historical society 1.jpg

An inviting look inside a decorated historical building at a previous Conestoga Area Historical Society Christmas Candlelight Tour. 

 Sandy Schenck

Candlelight Christmas

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Conestoga Area Historical Society will host its popular Early American Candlelight Christmas on the grounds of the complex, 51 Kendig Road, (in Ehrlich Park), Conestoga.

Explore this complex of historic buildings by torchlight and candlelight luminaries. Buildings will be open with docents inside to answer questions. Visit with artisans practicing their Early American crafts, and watch blacksmithing and open hearth cooking demonstrations.

Warm up in Gundel Hall with punch and cookies.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call 717-872-1699.

Happy holidays! (Not dollardays!)