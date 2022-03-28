At the 3rd annual Central PA Music Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, March 24, musicians and bands from Lancaster made an impressive showing throughout the evening.

Along with induction ceremonies for Hall of Fame inductees including Live, Les Brown and others, Lancaster musicians nabbed trophies for several categories, including:

-Big Fat Meanies for "Best Rock Band," and "Best Female Vocalist" for Meanies singer Brenna Diehl.

-Solar Federation, for "Best Tribute Band."

-Valerian Sun, for "Best New Band."

-Casey Walton, for "Best Solo Female."

-Steven Courtney Projects/Radio Vibe Recording, for "Best Recording Studio."

Read below for a full list of the night's winners, and check cpmhof.com for more info.

Album/EP Release

Big Fat Meanies – Bad Hand

Big Sky Quartet – Red Fire Rising*

Colebrook Road – Hindsight is 2020

Dinosaurs in Paris – The Sad Thing Is

Conrad Fisher – Homemade

Jess Zimmerman Band - Breathe

Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts – In Search of the Good Days

Nathan Merovich – Raised in the Stx

A Scent Like Wolves – Mystic Auras

Gabe Stillman – Just Say the Word

Song of the Year

“Again and Again” – Annie Elise

“Welcome to the Country” – D-Bo! (featuring Garrett Shultz)

“What Are We Waiting For” – Eternal Frequency

“That Jacket” – Kopper and Kash

“I’m Sorry for the Way I Am” - Lyndhurst*

“Awareness of Death” – Observe the 93rd

“Body Will Break” – Olivia Farabaugh

“Fighter” – Corina Rose

“The Way You Lie” – JJ Rupp

“All at Once” - Valerian Sun

Best Female Vocalist

Brenna Diehl – Big Fat Meanies*

LeahBeth Evans – The Frost Duo

Beka Jones

Amy Simpson – The Amy Simpson Project

Jess Zimmerman – Jess Zimmerman Band

Best Male Vocalist

Zach Blessing – Blessing & Fowler

Phil Freeman – Small Town Titans

Derek Henry – Observe the 93rd*

JJ Rupp

James Wolpert – Valerian Sun

Songwriter

Olivia Farabaugh

Sarah Fiore

Conrad Fisher*

Hunter Root

Cody Wilt

Variety/Dance Band

Central City Orchestra

Downtown Sound Band

A Sought Out City

Unforgettable Big Band

The Uptown Band*

Best Folk Band/Artist

Big Sky Quartet*

Cumberland Honey

The Neighborly

The Sorters

Matt Wheeler

Best Pop Band/Artist

Annie Elise*

Madison Ryan

Nearly York

Angie Ripe

The Wild Hymns

Best R&B Band/Artist

D-Bo

Shawan Rice

Alonda Rich

Soul Solution*

Swimgood

Best Cover Band

Colt Wilbur Band

The Famous*

Hot & Dangerous

The Luv Gods

Mauvestrom

Midnite Riot

RoadCase

Sherri Mullen Trio

Smooth Like Clyde

Stephanie & the Wild Hearts

Best Rock Band

Ben Ginder Group

Big Fat Meanies*

Cass and the Bailout Crew

Drew and the Blue

Hold Fast

Johnny 5 & the Flyin’ Helos

Medusa’s Disco

Mo7s

Valerian Sun

Wes Hoke and the Bare Roots Band

Best Tribute Band

Crippled But Free

DEAD

Maiden America

Shea Quinn’s The Band that Sold the World

Solar Federation*

Best Country Band

American Wild

Buckskin Whiskey

Jess Zimmerman Band*

Nick Tauer Band

Whiskey on the Rocks

Alternative Rock

Blind Choice

Number of the Sun

Observe the 93rd*

Rascal Revival

Ted McCloskey and the Hi-Fi’s

Best Female Country Artist

Devon Beck

Kendal Conrad

Olivia Farabaugh

Corina Rose*

Gillian Smith

Best Male Country Artist

Grant Bryan

Stephen Ryan Kissinger

Cat Matthews

Nathan Merovich*

RJ Moody

Austin Rife

JJ Rupp

Sam Schmidthuber

Tyler Short

Garrett Shultz

Best Alt Country

Cold Spring Union*

Hockersville Station

Zach King

Nick Andrew Staver

Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket

Best Bluegrass Band

Bluestone

Colebrook Road

Dead Horse Revival

Mama Corn

Seldom Said No*

Best Jazz Band/Artist

Anna Alexander Trio

The Frost Duo*

Harrisburg Jazz Collective

Emmanuel Nsingani

Teen Town

Best Blues Band

Blues on the Loose

Nate Myers and the Aces

Skyla Burrell Band

Gabe Stillman*

Switch Fu

Blues Rock

Ben Brandt & Soul Miners Union

Copper Bets*

Don Johnson Project

The Drew Cooke Project

Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen

Best Funk/Groove Band

AMFM: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement

Flapjack Jones and the Bender Brohs

Funktion

Trash Juice

YAM YAM*

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Loe Badgett*

Cordell

Howerton & Zeke

Nick Knight

Max J

Best Metal Band

Brotality

Defiant*

Feltsideout

A Scent Like Wolves

Suicide Puppets

Best NEW Band/Artist

GreyShields

Lives Lost

Lyndhurst

Gillian Smith

Valerian Sun*

Youth Artist/Band

Before the End

Addi Grace

Nail Bite

Faith Noel

Emme Ryan

Christian Yeager*

Best Hard Rock

Coal

Dinosaurs in Paris

Eternal Frequency*

Six Bar Break

Small Town Titans

Children’s Music

Cjojo the Tutor

Steven Courtney

Phredd

Holly Serio*

Lenny Tepsich/Mr. Music

Acoustic Duo*

Blessing & Fowler

DMC Duo

Dovetail

Erica Lyn Everest Duo

The Visitors

Solo Female

Brenda Brune

Alexia Christian

Beka Jones

Amber Nadine

Casey Walton*

Solo Male

Antonio Andrade*

Adam Blessing

Dave Gates

Shawn Pike

James Zero

Best Live Music Venue

The Englewood

HMAC*

Mickey’s Black Box

Phantom Power

XL LIVE

Best Photography

Frances Axsmith

Doctor D

Chris Rider*

Rock Documented

Rachel Rocks

Best Videography

Alyx Digital Media

JBAW Productions

Karl McWherter*

Nesmith Films

Ben Papa Films

Best Instrument Shop

BCR Music & Sound*

Creter Guitar Shop

Dale’s Drum Shop

The Players Exchange

Woodshed Guitar Works

Best Music Lessons

Forte Music

Keystone Musical Arts Center*

MAGDON MUSIC

Menchey Music Service

Tone Tailors

Best Recording Studio

Atrium Audio

Eight Days A Week

Green Room Recording Studio

Steven Courtney Projects/Radio Vibe Recording*

Rock Mill Studios