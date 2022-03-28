At the 3rd annual Central PA Music Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, March 24, musicians and bands from Lancaster made an impressive showing throughout the evening.
Along with induction ceremonies for Hall of Fame inductees including Live, Les Brown and others, Lancaster musicians nabbed trophies for several categories, including:
-Big Fat Meanies for "Best Rock Band," and "Best Female Vocalist" for Meanies singer Brenna Diehl.
-Solar Federation, for "Best Tribute Band."
-Valerian Sun, for "Best New Band."
-Casey Walton, for "Best Solo Female."
-Steven Courtney Projects/Radio Vibe Recording, for "Best Recording Studio."
Read below for a full list of the night's winners, and check cpmhof.com for more info.
Album/EP Release
Big Fat Meanies – Bad Hand
Big Sky Quartet – Red Fire Rising*
Colebrook Road – Hindsight is 2020
Dinosaurs in Paris – The Sad Thing Is
Conrad Fisher – Homemade
Jess Zimmerman Band - Breathe
Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts – In Search of the Good Days
Nathan Merovich – Raised in the Stx
A Scent Like Wolves – Mystic Auras
Gabe Stillman – Just Say the Word
Song of the Year
“Again and Again” – Annie Elise
“Welcome to the Country” – D-Bo! (featuring Garrett Shultz)
“What Are We Waiting For” – Eternal Frequency
“That Jacket” – Kopper and Kash
“I’m Sorry for the Way I Am” - Lyndhurst*
“Awareness of Death” – Observe the 93rd
“Body Will Break” – Olivia Farabaugh
“Fighter” – Corina Rose
“The Way You Lie” – JJ Rupp
“All at Once” - Valerian Sun
Best Female Vocalist
Brenna Diehl – Big Fat Meanies*
LeahBeth Evans – The Frost Duo
Beka Jones
Amy Simpson – The Amy Simpson Project
Jess Zimmerman – Jess Zimmerman Band
Best Male Vocalist
Zach Blessing – Blessing & Fowler
Phil Freeman – Small Town Titans
Derek Henry – Observe the 93rd*
JJ Rupp
James Wolpert – Valerian Sun
Songwriter
Olivia Farabaugh
Sarah Fiore
Conrad Fisher*
Hunter Root
Cody Wilt
Variety/Dance Band
Central City Orchestra
Downtown Sound Band
A Sought Out City
Unforgettable Big Band
The Uptown Band*
Best Folk Band/Artist
Big Sky Quartet*
Cumberland Honey
The Neighborly
The Sorters
Matt Wheeler
Best Pop Band/Artist
Annie Elise*
Madison Ryan
Nearly York
Angie Ripe
The Wild Hymns
Best R&B Band/Artist
D-Bo
Shawan Rice
Alonda Rich
Soul Solution*
Swimgood
Best Cover Band
Colt Wilbur Band
The Famous*
Hot & Dangerous
The Luv Gods
Mauvestrom
Midnite Riot
RoadCase
Sherri Mullen Trio
Smooth Like Clyde
Stephanie & the Wild Hearts
Best Rock Band
Ben Ginder Group
Big Fat Meanies*
Cass and the Bailout Crew
Drew and the Blue
Hold Fast
Johnny 5 & the Flyin’ Helos
Medusa’s Disco
Mo7s
Valerian Sun
Wes Hoke and the Bare Roots Band
Best Tribute Band
Crippled But Free
DEAD
Maiden America
Shea Quinn’s The Band that Sold the World
Solar Federation*
Best Country Band
American Wild
Buckskin Whiskey
Jess Zimmerman Band*
Nick Tauer Band
Whiskey on the Rocks
Alternative Rock
Blind Choice
Number of the Sun
Observe the 93rd*
Rascal Revival
Ted McCloskey and the Hi-Fi’s
Best Female Country Artist
Devon Beck
Kendal Conrad
Olivia Farabaugh
Corina Rose*
Gillian Smith
Best Male Country Artist
Grant Bryan
Stephen Ryan Kissinger
Cat Matthews
Nathan Merovich*
RJ Moody
Austin Rife
JJ Rupp
Sam Schmidthuber
Tyler Short
Garrett Shultz
Best Alt Country
Cold Spring Union*
Hockersville Station
Zach King
Nick Andrew Staver
Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket
Best Bluegrass Band
Bluestone
Colebrook Road
Dead Horse Revival
Mama Corn
Seldom Said No*
Best Jazz Band/Artist
Anna Alexander Trio
The Frost Duo*
Harrisburg Jazz Collective
Emmanuel Nsingani
Teen Town
Best Blues Band
Blues on the Loose
Nate Myers and the Aces
Skyla Burrell Band
Gabe Stillman*
Switch Fu
Blues Rock
Ben Brandt & Soul Miners Union
Copper Bets*
Don Johnson Project
The Drew Cooke Project
Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen
Best Funk/Groove Band
AMFM: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement
Flapjack Jones and the Bender Brohs
Funktion
Trash Juice
YAM YAM*
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist
Loe Badgett*
Cordell
Howerton & Zeke
Nick Knight
Max J
Best Metal Band
Brotality
Defiant*
Feltsideout
A Scent Like Wolves
Suicide Puppets
Best NEW Band/Artist
GreyShields
Lives Lost
Lyndhurst
Gillian Smith
Valerian Sun*
Youth Artist/Band
Before the End
Addi Grace
Nail Bite
Faith Noel
Emme Ryan
Christian Yeager*
Best Hard Rock
Coal
Dinosaurs in Paris
Eternal Frequency*
Six Bar Break
Small Town Titans
Children’s Music
Cjojo the Tutor
Steven Courtney
Phredd
Holly Serio*
Lenny Tepsich/Mr. Music
Acoustic Duo*
Blessing & Fowler
DMC Duo
Dovetail
Erica Lyn Everest Duo
The Visitors
Solo Female
Brenda Brune
Alexia Christian
Beka Jones
Amber Nadine
Casey Walton*
Solo Male
Antonio Andrade*
Adam Blessing
Dave Gates
Shawn Pike
James Zero
Best Live Music Venue
The Englewood
HMAC*
Mickey’s Black Box
Phantom Power
XL LIVE
Best Photography
Frances Axsmith
Doctor D
Chris Rider*
Rock Documented
Rachel Rocks
Best Videography
Alyx Digital Media
JBAW Productions
Karl McWherter*
Nesmith Films
Ben Papa Films
Best Instrument Shop
BCR Music & Sound*
Creter Guitar Shop
Dale’s Drum Shop
The Players Exchange
Woodshed Guitar Works
Best Music Lessons
Forte Music
Keystone Musical Arts Center*
MAGDON MUSIC
Menchey Music Service
Tone Tailors
Best Recording Studio
Atrium Audio
Eight Days A Week
Green Room Recording Studio
Steven Courtney Projects/Radio Vibe Recording*
Rock Mill Studios