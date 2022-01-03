Ahead of the formal event in March, the nominees for the third annual Central Pennsylvania Music Awards have been announced.
Additionally, musicians Les Brown, The Emperors, The Pixies Three, Third Stream, The Del McCoury Band and Live will be inducted to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame on March 24 at the Hershey Theatre.
Numerous Lancaster County artists, including Andy Mowatt, Medusa's Disco and Big Fat Meanies, are on the ballot this year. Read the complete list below for the nominees and visit cpmhof.com for more details on the ceremony.
Album/EP of the Year
Big Fat Meanies – Bad Hand
Big Sky Quartet – Red Fire Rising
Colebrook Road – Hindsight is 2020
Dinosaurs in Paris – The Sad Thing Is
Conrad Fisher – Homemade
Jess Zimmerman Band - Breathe
Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts – In Search of the Good Days
Nathan Merovich – Raised in the Stx
A Scent Like Wolves – Mystic Auras
Gabe Stillman – Just Say the Word
Song of the Year
“Again and Again” – Annie Elise
“Welcome to the Country” – D-Bo! (featuring Garrett Shultz)
“What Are We Waiting For” – Eternal Frequency
“That Jacket” – Kopper and Kash
“I’m Sorry for the Way I Am” - Lyndhurst
“Awareness of Death” – Observe the 93rd
“Body Will Break” – Olivia Farabaugh
“Fighter” – Corina Rose
“The Way You Lie” – JJ Rupp
“All at Once” - Valerian Sun
Best Female Vocalist
Brenna Diehl – Big Fat Meanies
LeahBeth Evans – The Frost Duo
Beka Jones
Amy Simpson – The Amy Simpson Project
Jess Zimmerman – Jess Zimmerman Band
Best Male Vocalist
Zach Blessing – Blessing & Fowler
Phil Freeman – Small Town Titans
Derek Henry – Observe the 93rd
JJ Rupp
James Wolpert – Valerian Sun
Songwriter of the Year
Olivia Farabaugh
Sarah Fiore
Conrad Fisher
Hunter Root
Cody Wilt
Best Variety/Dance Band
Central City Orchestra
Downtown Sound Band
A Sought Out City
Unforgettable Big Band
The Uptown Band
Best Folk Band/Artist
Big Sky Quartet
Cumberland Honey
The Neighborly
The Sorters
Matt Wheeler
Best Pop Band/Artist
Annie Elise
Madison Ryan
Nearly York
Angie Ripe
The Wild Hymns
Best R&B Band/Artist
D-Bo
Shawan Rice
Alonda Rich
Soul Solution
Swimgood
Best Cover Band
Colt Wilbur Band
The Famous
Hot & Dangerous
The Luv Gods
Mauvestrom
Midnite Riot
RoadCase
Sherri Mullen Trio
Smooth Like Clyde
Stephanie & the Wild Hearts
Best Rock Band
Ben Ginder Group
Big Fat Meanies
Cass and the Bailout Crew
Drew and the Blue
Hold Fast
Johnny 5 & the Flyin’ Helos
Medusa’s Disco
Mo7s
Valerian Sun
Wes Hoke and the Bare Roots Band
Best Tribute Band
Crippled But Free
DEAD
Maiden America
Shea Quinn’s The Band that Sold the World
Solar Federation
Best Country Band
American Wild
Buckskin Whiskey
Jess Zimmerman Band
Nick Tauer Band
Whiskey on the Rocks
Alternative Rock
Blind Choice
Number of the Sun
Observe the 93rd
Rascal Revival
Ted McClosey and the Hi-Fi’s
Best Female Country Artist
Devon Beck
Kendal Conrad
Olivia Farabaugh
Corina Rose
Gillian Smith
Best Male Country Artist
Grant Bryan
Stephen Ryan Kissinger
Cat Matthews
Nathan Merovich
RJ Moody
Austin Rife
JJ Rupp
Sam Schmidthuber
Tyler Short
Garrett Shultz
Best Alt Country Band
Cold Spring Union
Hockersville Station
Zach King
Nick Andrew Staver
Tractor Jerry and The Mud Bucket
Best Bluegrass Band
Bluestone
Colebrook Road
Dead Horse Revival
Mama Corn
Seldom Said No
Best Jazz Band/Artist
Anna Alexander Trio
The Frost Duo
Harrisburg Jazz Collective
Emmanuel Nsingani
Teen Town
Best Blues Band
Blues on the Loose
Nate Myers and the Aces
Skyla Burrell Band
Gabe Stillman
Switch Fu
Best Blues Rock Band
Ben Brandt & Soul Miners Union
Copper Bets
Don Johnson Project
The Drew Cooke Project
Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen
Best Funk/Groove Band
AMFM: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement
Flapjack Jones and the Bender Brohs
Funktion
Trash Juice
YAM YAM
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist
Loe Badgett
Cordell
Howerton & Zeke
Nick Knight
Max J
Best Metal Band
Brotality
Defiant
Feltsideout
A Scent Like Wolves
Suicide Puppets
Best New Band/Artist
GreyShields
Lives Lost
Lyndhurst
Gillian Smith
Valerian Sun
Best Youth Artist/Band
Before the End
Addi Grace
Nail Bite
Faith Noel
Emme Ryan
Christian Yeager
Best Hard Rock Band
Coal
Dinosaurs in Paris
Eternal Frequency
Six Bar Break
Small Town Titans
Best Children’s Music
Cjojo the Tutor
Steven Courtney
Phredd
Holly Serio
Lenny Tepsich/Mr. Music
Best Acoustic Duo
Blessing & Fowler
DMC Duo
Dovetail
Erica Lyn Everest Duo
The Visitors
Best Solo Female Artist
Brenda Brune
Alexia Christian
Beka Jones
Amber Nadine
Casey Walton
Best Solo Male Artist
Antonio Andrade
Adam Blessing
Dave Gates
Shawn Pike
James Zero
Best Live Music Venue
The Englewood
HMAC
Mickey’s Black Box
Phantom Power
XL LIVE
Best Photography
Frances Axsmith
Doctor D
Chris Rider
Rock Documented
Rachel Rocks
Best Videography
Alyx Digital Media
JBAW Productions
Karl McWherter
Nesmith Films
Ben Poppa
Best Instrument Shop
BCR Music & Sound
Creter Guitar Shop
Dale’s Drum Shop
The Players Exchange
Woodshed Guitar Works
Best Music Lessons
Forte Music
Keystone Musical Arts Center
MAGDON MUSIC
Menchey Music Service
Tone Tailors
Best Recording Studio
Atrium Audio
Eight Days A Week
Green Room Recording Studio
Steven Courtney Projects/Radio Vibe Recording
Rock Mill Studios