Only three movies open today in Lancaster County, while plenty of the big year-end movies are sticking around.
Here’s what’s opening and where it’s running.
“THE GENTLEMEN” (R)
American expatriate Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) oversees a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. He’s decided to cash out , which triggers plots, schemes, bribes and blackmail as everyone tried to steal his domain out from under him. Guy Ritchie directed.
It’s playing at Penn and Regal.
“THE TURNING” (PG-13)
Set at a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, “The Turning” is about two orphans and the nanny who comes to take care of them. Nanny Kate has been told that Flora and Miles are disturbed, but she comes to realize that the children and the house are harboring a deep secret, which could become deadly.
It’s playing at MoviE-Town, Penn and Regal.
“IN SEARCH OF MOZART” (NR)
This documentary was released in 2015, in time to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Mozart’s birth. Produced with the cooperation of the world’s leading orchestras and musicians. The film follows all of the journeys Mozart took in his life in search of his genius.
It’s playing at Zoetropolis.