A new round of movies are coming to Lancaster County Friday, including the recent Gold Globe winner for best drama, “1917.”
The film, directed by Sam Mendes, is the story of two young British soldiers who, at the height of World War I, are given an impossible mission to cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will save hundreds of British lives. The film is rated R and has a running time of 110 minutes. It’s playing at Penn, Reel and Regal theaters.
“Just Mercy” is the story of a Harvard law school graduate, Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) who heads to Alabama to defend the wrongly accused and those who did not get proper representation. One of his most dramatic cases involves Walter McMilian (Janie Foxx) who was sentenced to die for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, though the case was never proven. Based on a true story. The film is rated PG-13 and has a running time of 136 minutes. It’s playing at Penn and Regal theaters.
“Like a Boss” stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as best friends and co-owners of a cosmetics company. They are having money problems and the notorious titan of the cosmetic industry (Salma Hayek) offers a buyout. But the freinds have different ideas and things get ugly. The film is rated R and the running time is 83 minutes. It’s playing at MoviE-Town, Penn, and Regal theaters.
“Underwater” stars Kristen Stewart as a futuristic mechanic who works in a subterranean laboratory. When an earthquake devastates the ship, everyone must scramble to safety. But it gets tough when a grotesque creature appears. The film is rated PG-13. Running time is 95 minutes. It’s playing at Penn and Regal theaters.
