So, you’ve got all the food and supplies you’ll need to hunker down in your house for a couple of weeks.

You’ll probably soon be headed for the couch to grab the remote. Perhaps you’ll just click randomly through the almost impossibly wide variety of choices of TV shows available on cable or streaming.

But, if you’d prefer to make a viewing plan for the next two — or few — weeks you’ll be spending inside, here are a few shows to check out, in various categories.

REALITY

• “Blown Away,” a Canadian show, pits glass-blowing artists against each other for a cash prize and an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. It’s streaming on Netflix.

• The gang at Gotham Garage takes on more transformations of clunky cars and trucks — turning them into high-priced showstoppers — on “Car Masters: Rust to Riches.” Season two premieres on Netflix on March 27.

• And for fans of “Project Runway,” there are two new fashion competitions to enjoy. Netflix is streaming “Next in Fashion,” hosted by “Queer Eye’s” Tan France and designer Alexa Chung, and Amazon Prime brings “Project Runway’s” Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum back together for “Making the Cut,” premiering March 27.

DRAMA

• Season three of Netflix’s “Ozark” returns March 27, with financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) still hiding out with his family in the Ozarks of Missouri and running a money-laundering scheme to please a troublesome Mexican cartel.

• Reese Witherspoon co-stars with Kerry Washington on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.” The first three episodes of the new show, on which secrets are revealed as a rich suburban housewife asks the new woman in town to be her maid, started streaming Wednesday.

• And it’s time to find out who survived the uprising of the robot “hosts” in the fantasy theme park of “Westworld.” The HBO show’s season three premiered Sunday.

COMEDY

• HBO’s quirky hit, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will celebrate its 100th episode with the Sunday night finale of season 10. It’s a season in which Larry David (portrayed by Larry David) has bribed a maitre d’ to move him out of the “ugly section” of a restaurant, and is creating a coffee shop in revenge against another store.• Tales of marriage, attraction and friendship unspool on “Modern Love,” a romantic comedy series on Amazon Prime that’s based on The New York Times column of the same name. Stars include Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway and Dev Patel.

FOR FAMILIES

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Want to choose your own adventure with the stylish international thief Carmen Sandiego? In a new interactive show streaming on Netflix, “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal,” families can follow Carmen through adventures in Monte Carlo, Montana and China. Viewers choose among paths for Carmen as the story twists and turns; there are eight different endings.

DOCUMENTARY

• “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, profiles a 1970s camp for disabled teens. The camp, near Woodstock, shaped the disability rights movement. The doc will stream on Netflix starting March 25.

• Netflix is also streaming “Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything,” the story of the creative life and early death of American rapper, singer, songwriter and model Lil Peep (Gustav Ahr).

BROADCAST TV

• You only have a few more weeks to watch new adventures of everyone’s favorite blended California clan, the Pritchetts, on ABC’s “Modern Family.” After 11 seasons and 22 Emmys, the show is winding down to its series finale at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

SPORTS

• With the Major League Baseball season opening day delayed by the coronavirus threat, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns just announced you can stream his 1994 series “Baseball” free at pbs.org/show/baseball.

PUBLIC TELEVISION

• The nurses and midwives of Nonnatus House in 1960s London are back for another season of delivering babies and dealing with societal change on “Call the Midwife,” returning to PBS for its ninth season at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29.