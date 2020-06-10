Home food preservation season is upon us, and planning is an important step in the preservation process.

Home canning supplies and equipment need to be inventoried and checked before preparing to safely preserve any food.

Food is preserved in Mason-style glass jars, and the condition of these jars should be checked before preservation season, as they can weaken with age and use.

Jars should not have chips, nicks or cracks, as these defects may lead to a weak seal, as well as other food safety issues.

When purchasing new jars, consider how much of an item you plan to preserve and the jar size appropriate for the items being canned — pints or quarts, for example.

Consider what type of jar rim —regular or wide mouth — you need. Two-piece metal lids are used when preserving food at home, and the flat metal disc or lid is for one-time use.

Purchase the correct number and size of lids for the jars (regular or wide mouth), and replace any crew bands that are rusty, bent, or dented.

When preserving high-acid foods such as jams, jellies, fruits, pickles and acidified tomatoes, process them using a boiling-water-bath canner or atmospheric steam canner.

Before using these types of canners, make sure to have a well-maintained rack for the bottom of the canner for the jars to sit on.

Before using a boiling-water-bath canner, verify that the depth of the canner will allow for 1 to 2 inches of boiling water above the jar’s lids while processing.

Pressure canning

It is important to remember that low-acid vegetables, meats and combination foods such as soups need to be pressure-canned to eliminate the risk of Clostridium botulinum. Whether new or used, dial-gauge pressure canners need to be checked for accuracy each year.

The free test takes just a few minutes, and only the gauge or lid is needed for testing; however, pressure canners with a weighted gauge do not have to be tested for accuracy because the weight can’t go out of calibration.

For both dial-gauge and weighted-gauge pressure canners, check the cleanliness of the rubber gasket, air vent washer and pressure release plug.

Use a visual inspection to verify the integrity of the rubber gasket, and replace it when it is brittle, cracked or no longer tight against the sides of the lid.

Confirm that the washer at the air vent and pressure-release plug is flexible. Clean vent pipes and ports with a pipe cleaner to make sure all airways are not obstructed. When replacing canner parts, be sure to know the brand and model number of the equipment being used.

Penn State Extension will be testing dial gauges differently this summer due to COVID-19 risks.

Clean gauges or lids can be dropped off at one of the Good’s Store locations listed below for testing.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The clean gauge or lid will be tested, and customers will pick the gauge or lid up on a separate date. Testing this year will be completed over a two-week period in June.

Dropoffs and testing will be completed free, as follows:

— Drop off June 15-17 to Good’s stores in Schaefferstown or Quarryville. Pick up on or after June 19.

— Drop off June 22-24 to Good’s stores in Schaefferstown or Quarryville. Pick up on or after June 26.

— Drop off June 15-18 to Good’s stores in East Earl or Ephrata. Pick up on or after June 20.

— Drop off June 22-25 to Good’s stores in East Earl or Ephrata. Pick up on or after June 27.

Dial gauges may also be tested free at the Lancaster County Penn State Extension office, 1383 Arcadia Road, Room 140, when our office reopens. Call 717-394-6851 and schedule a testing appointment.

Our office is currently closed to the public through June 30. We will provide updates on a reopening date as changes to the current status develop.

Preservation education

• If you are interested in home food preservation education, the Penn State Extension Food Safety and Quality team has a series of publications, “Let’s Preserve,” available at: extension.psu.edu/lets-preserve, as well as a webinar education series this summer.

You can register for our webinars by going to extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars or calling 877-345-0691.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.