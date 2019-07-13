For Amazon Prime members, Monday and Tuesday may be like a practice run for Black Friday.
The fifth annual Amazon Prime Day, filled with special deals for those who pay monthly or yearly for a Prime membership through Amazon.com, is expanding to 48 hours this year — the longest in Prime Day history.
But a lot of pre-Prime Day deals and even a streaming concert have already been released on Amazon.com. For example, Prime's Echo Input device that adds Alexa’s interactive functions to an external speaker was already reduced from $35 to $15 on Friday.
Prime members can already take advantage of Prime Day launches, products available only to Prime members for a limited time.
Current launches include a Chefman air fryer for $80; Timess wireless car charger mount for your smartphone, $36; Truwomen Plant-fueled Protein Cookies for 10; and a 200-episode “Spongebob Squarepants” DVD for $69.
For the first time this year, there’s a 2 hour, 15 minute Prime Day concert streaming online for members only. Hosted by actress Jane Lynch and featuring Taylor Swift, SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G, the concert was recorded live in New York Wednesday night. It’s already streaming for members at bit.ly/PrimeDayConcert1.
Here are a few tips for navigating Prime Day.
PRIME DAY PRIMER
• When: Runs from 3 a.m. Monday to 2:59 a.m. Wednesday.
• Prime membership: $119 a year or $12.99 a month; $59 a year or $6.49 a month for students. Members get free shipping on many items and access to movies and original TV programming.
• Free trial: You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, at bit.ly/PrimeTrial1, to participate in Prime Day.
• Whole Foods: Spend $10 at Whole Foods (owned by Amazon) from now till July 16 and get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. The supermarket chain plans to offer discounts on lots of products for Prime Day.
• Pop-up deals: Hundreds of items will go on sale for an hour or two during Prime Day; “watching” those deals through your Amazon app alerts you when the items you’re interested in are about to go on sale. Plan ahead by going to “Prime Day Deals” on your Amazon app's menu.
• Plan ahead: Search for “sneak peek” on your Amazon app to find deals that will be available on Prime Day, such as 30 % savings on a 6-quart slow cooker.
• Price check: Before buying an Amazon Prime Day deal, you might want to compare prices. Sites such as camelcamelcamel.com offer advice as to whether an Amazon deal can be gotten cheaper elsewhere. Target and Walmart are offering Prime Day deals to rival Amazon.
• Amazon products: The company puts a lot of its own products, such as Kindle readers and Echo smart speakers, on sale on Prime Day.