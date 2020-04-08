Effects of the pandemic around the world and locally have changed the way we live.

Social distancing, limiting contact with anyone outside your family as much as possible, is now an everyday practice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says avoiding public places helps lower the transmission rate of COVID-19, which has a higher transmission rate than the flu.

Transmission occurs during person-to-person contact when the virus is sprayed by droplets when coughing or sneezing — thus, the need to stay 6 feet or more away from others when in public.

Social distancing also may have affected how you think about food. The CDC, U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have said there is no evidence COVID-19 is spread by food and food packages.

You may complete the errand of grocery shopping differently than you once did — only shopping once a week, utilizing early shopping hours if you are a senior citizen or even shopping online or utilizing store pick-up.

The shelves of your pantry may be more stocked than they were previously.

According to Elizabeth Andress, of the University of Georgia, and the National Center for Home Food Preservation, every family should keep a three-day emergency supply of food to fall back on at any time.

If you are concerned about self-quarantine and social distancing yourself, you may want to keep a 2-week emergency supply of food.

An emergency supply of food means nonperishables or food that requires no refrigeration.

It means stocking your pantry with ready-to-eat meat (chicken, tuna, etc.), canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned juice, soups, sugar, salt, pepper, peanut butter, jelly, granola bars, trail mix, dried beans, legumes, gallons of water, powdered eggs and canned or powdered milk.

These emergency supplies should be stored on a shelf above the floor in a cool, dry place.

Canned goods have a shelf life of one year, and powdered milk will stay good for 12 to 24 months.

Emergency food supplies can easily be turned into different dishes like homemade soup, different types of chili and even burritos. Since our utilities should not be at risk during this pandemic like with other natural disasters, perishables can be purchased weekly.

Restaurant takeout, delivery

Eating out at restaurants is not an option right now. If a restaurant offers food or beverages for sale they are restricted to carry-out and delivery only, with no on-site eating allowed.

A couple of tips to lower exposure, if having food delivered, you are to have the delivery person set the food on the porch and pay through a mail slot or put the money in your mailbox to minimize hand-to-hand transfer.

If picking up takeout food, you can ask for your food to be delivered to your car or outside instead of you having to go into a food facility to pick up the food.

Once you get your takeout food home, throw away take-out containers and wrappers and wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water.

The disinfection of high-touch surfaces in our homes and items we use every day is important. The Environmental Protection Agency has approved the following disinfectants for use in the home:

• Bleach (Clorox), with 1/3 to a 1/2 cup to a gallon of water; solution must be in contact with the surface for 10 minutes. If it’s a food-contact surface rinse the surface afterwards.

• A solution of 70% isopropyl alcohol, 30% water.

• Lysol and other EPA-approved disinfectants can be found at epa.gov/coronavirus.

COVID-19 can survive on different materials for hours to days.

Leftovers

If you have leftovers from takeout or everyday meal-making, it’s important to know that leftovers have a short shelf life and should be consumed within 3 to 4 days from when they were made or purchased.

If food isn’t handled, stored and reheated safely, it can cause anyone to get sick from a foodborne illness; and, in addition, high-risk groups — such as senior citizens and young children under age 7 — are very susceptible to becoming seriously ill if they get a foodborne illness.

Hot foods will need to be cooled quickly prior to storage. Food should be at or below refrigeration temperatures within two hours of a meal to prevent bacterial growth; and if food sits below 140 F during a meal, keep in mind how long the food has been sitting out and include this time in the two-hour period.

Perishable foods such as meat, poultry, eggs and casseroles that were left at room temperature for longer than two hours should be thrown away; and if cold food sat out during a meal for longer than two hours, it also should be thrown away.

To cool food efficiently so it reaches refrigeration temperatures rapidly, divide large quantities into smaller, shallow containers (2 inches or less), and cut meat into slices or smaller pieces. Leftovers should be covered, wrapped or placed into storage containers prior to being placed in cold storage.

Refrigerate leftover food in shallow, air-tight containers, and label with the contents and a date that’s three to four days in the future. When ready to consume the leftovers, be sure to reheat the food to an internal temperature of at least 165 F (and verify with a food thermometer).

Leftovers also can be frozen if done correctly. Freeze leftovers or dishes made with leftovers rapidly and package them correctly for the best-quality frozen food.

Packaged food should be frozen in packages 2 inches thick or less. Items that are 2 inches thick should take only about 2 hours to freeze. Quick freezing stops large ice crystals from occurring. Large ice crystals can cause the food’s quality and texture to deteriorate.

Keep in mind some foods don’t freeze well — for example, mayonnaise, lettuce and cream sauces don’t freeze and thaw well due to the food separating or becoming soggy.

According to the USDA, different leftovers will have a different freezer quality of shelf life. Casseroles, soups, stews, gravy and cooked meat can be frozen for up to 2 to 3 months for the best quality, and cooked poultry can be frozen for 4 months when held at 0 F. When foods are frozen, they are safe indefinitely, but food quality such as moisture and flavor can change over time.

When you’re ready to eat leftovers that you stored in the freezer, do not thaw them on the counter.

Thaw frozen food in one of three ways: in the refrigerator, under cold running water or in the microwave.

Following the simple guidelines of using leftovers quickly, storing correctly and thawing correctly will help to ensure that you and your family minimize the risk of foodborne illness.

Stacy Reed is an educator with Penn State Extension in Lancaster, specializing in food safety and nutrition.