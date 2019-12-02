HOLIDAY CREAMED CORN

From Joe Hess, Cracked Pepper Catering

Ingredients:

• 1 leak cut down and washed

• 7 ounces of cream cheese (cubed)

• 1/3 cup unsalted butter

• 2 minced garlic cloves

• 1/3 cup milk

• 2 cups corn (I save some from summer, you can use frozen)

• 1/2 teaspoon thyme

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1 cup shredded cheddar (save a little for garnish)

• Crispy onions (optional) and parsley for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 F and oil up your favorite holiday 9-inch oven-safe crockery.

In a saute pan, sweat down the leaks with a little oil, salt and cracked pepper for 5 minutes. Set aside.

Combine cream cheese, butter and garlic over medium-high heat. Stir in milk until smooth, about 2-3 minutes.

Stir in thawed corn (about 2 minutes).

Stir in thyme and salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in sweated leaks.

Spread entire mixture in baking dish, and sprinkle with cheddar cheese.

Bake 15 minutes or until bubbly.

Garnish with more cheese, crispy onions (optional) and parsley.