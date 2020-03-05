As the cold of winter cedes to the warmth of spring, First Friday in Lancaster becomes all the more appealing for those looking to get out and explore their community.

Sure, rain is in the forecast, but nearly all of these three dozen events are taking place indoors, so there's no excuse to go out and about.

Check out the list below for events ranging from dance parties to live music and everything in between.

American Legion Post 24

-Funktion, 7 p.m.

American Music Theatre

-Jake Owen, 8 p.m. ($49-$69)

AmVets Post 19

-DJ Boots and Nancy, 7:30 p.m., ($5)

Art Matters Studio

-All ages open studio, noon

-Kids pizza and paint night: Rainbow Crafts, 5 p.m. ($35)

Bistro Barbaret & Bakery

-First Friday Happy Hour, 5 p.m.

Black Bear Leather

-Create Your Own Bracelets event, 6 p.m. ($30)

Chameleon Club

-Sam Grow w/ Cold Spring Union and Olivia Farabaugh, 7 p.m. ($15)

Columbia Kettle Works 2nd Gear

-Andy Mowatt solo, 7 p.m.

Community Room on King

-"Art for Story: Amplify Gratitude" exhibit, 6 p.m.

Conestoga Restaurant

-Swing Street, 6 p.m.

Curio. Gallery & Creative Supply

-Leah Limpert Walt, Memory & Landscape exhibit, 5 p.m.

Dough & Co.

-Live music, 7 p.m.

Floyd's Cafe

-Free CBD samples and the "Coffee Cup Challenge," 5 p.m.

Lancaster Cupcake

-Succulent themed cupcake decorating workshop, 6 p.m. ($32)

Lancaster Country Club

-40th Annual "Beat the Winter Blahs" Ball, 7:30 p.m. ($40)

Lancaster County Day School

-Performance of "Verboten," a play by Tyler Joseph Rossi, 7:30 p.m. ($25, $20 for students and seniors)

Lancaster Improv Players

-"Minimum Wage" and "First Base" shows, 8 p.m. ($5)

-"At Your Expense!" show, 9 p.m. ($5)

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

-Opening reception: Coming To Terms exhibit, 5 p.m.

Phantom Power

-Heart Bones ft. Nielsen Family Band, 7 p.m. ($13)

Spring House Brewing Co.

-Rebranding party featuring a pig roast, art show and live music by Tuck Ryan, 5 p.m.

Station One Center for the Arts

-Teatro Paloma's community talent show, 7 p.m.

Stoner Grille

-Moe Blues Band, 8 p.m.

Sweetish Candy

-First Friday at Sweetish, 11 a.m.

Tellus360

-Happy Hour in the Lounge w/ Corty Byron, 6 p.m.

-"Sarah as She is Seen" exhibit and fundraiser, 6 p.m.

-Sun & Rain w/ Solar Circuit and Natalie Brooke, 8 p.m. ($5)

-Bohemian Groove, 10 p.m. ($5)

-First Friday Dance Party, 10:30 p.m. ($5)

Thorn Hill Vineyards

-2015 Pinot Noir Reserve release party, 6 p.m.

Tobias S. Frogg

-The Rundowns, 8 p.m.

The Village

-First Friday Dance Party, 10 p.m.

The Ware Center

-"First Friday - The OtherMothers," 6 p.m.

Wegman's Cafe

-Scott Parmer, 6 p.m.

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

-First Friday Fright Night: "Aenigma," 9 p.m. ($11)