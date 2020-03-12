There are plenty of ways to get your green on.
Whether you want to sip whiskey while listening to traditional Irish music or try your luck at line dancing, there are dozens of emerald-tinged events happening all around the county in celebration of the Feast of St. Patrick.
Since the official day lands on a ho-hum Tuesday this year, several businesses will be rejoicing in the weekend leading up to the unofficial holiday. Due to the sheer number of events, they have been listed in the order in which they occur.
Friday, March 13
LANCASTER CUPCAKE
-St. Paddy's Day story time and cupcake decorating, 260 Granite Run Dr., 10:00 and 11 a.m. ($7 to decorate cupcakes).
lancastercupcake.com, 717-553-5287
PRIMANTI BROS.
-Jameson whiskey tasting, 1659 Lititz Pike, 5 p.m.
717-945-5959
SLATE
-Live Celtic music with Hooligan Jack, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, 6 p.m.
slatelititz.com, 717-568-2288
LANCASTER CREATIVE REUSE CENTER
-"St. Paddy's Copper Foiling with Nature" event, 1865 Lincoln Highway East, 6 p.m. ($15)
lancastercreativereuse.org, 717-617-2977
TRIFORCE PRO AUDIO SOLUTIONS
-Live music from Hold Fast, 417 W. Grant St., 7 p.m.
Triforceproaudio.com, 717-964-8744
ANNIE BAILEY’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE
-Live music from Abigail's Garden, 28 E. King St., 7:30 p.m.
Anniebaileys.com, 717-393-4000
MCCLEARY'S PUBLIC HOUSE
-Live music from Fink's Constant, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, 9:30 p.m.
mcclearyspub.com, 717-426-2225
______________________________________________________________
Saturday, March 14
SHANK'S TAVERN
-St. Paddy's celebration ft. Irish breakfast, food specials and music all day, 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta, 7 a.m.
shankstavern.com, 717-426-1205
DOWNTOWN LANCASTER
-11th annual Irish 4 a Cure Bar Crawl, 9 a.m.
LANCASTER CUPCAKE
-St. Paddy's Day themed cupcake decorating workshop, 260 Granite Run Dr., 9:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. ($32).
lancastercupcake.com, 717-553-5287
THE FRIDGE
-3rd annual Kegs & Eggs event, 534 Mulberry St., 11 a.m.
Beerfridgelancaster.com, 717-490-6825
LOXLEY’S RESTAURANT
-Saint Paddy’s Celebration ft. live music by Red Hill Road, 500 Centerville Road, 11 a.m.
Heritagelancaster.com, 717-898-2431
MOLLY’S PUB
-Live music from Sandy Shamrocks, 253 E. Chestnut St., 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.
-Live music from Hooligan Jack, 3 p.m.
Mollyspub.com, 717-824-4535
THE SHOPS @ ROCKVALE
-St. Pooch’s Day Carnival ft. games, raffles and food, benefitting Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., 11 a.m.
shoprockvale.com, 717-293-9292
PHANTOM POWER
-Live DJ, drink specials including green alcoholic slushies, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, 11:30 a.m.
717-719-3428
BRENDEE’S IRISH PUB
-Spring cigar & whiskey luncheon, 449 W. Lemon St., noon, ($60 in advance)
Brendeesirishpub.com, 717-397-8646
MCCLEARY'S PUBLIC HOUSE
-Pre-St. Paddy's Celebration ft. Irish music and dancing from Fire in the Glen, Hooly Girls Irish Dancers and more, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, noon.
mcclearyspub.com, 717-426-2225
TELLUS360
-Irish music session ft. Rich Dodson, 2 p.m.
-Irish Happy Hour ft. Sandy Shamrocks, 5 p.m.
-St. Paddy’s Day show ft. Big Boy Brass, 8 p.m., ($5)
-Van Morrison and U2 tribute concert ft. Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement and Andy Metz, 9:30 p.m. ($5)
24 E. King St., tellus360.com, 717-393-1660
MEADIA HEIGHTS GOLF CLUB
-St. Patrick’s Day Party featuring Irish food, costume contests and drink specials, 402 Golf Road, 4 p.m.
Meadiaheightsgolf.com, 717-393-9761
MEDUSELD MEADERY
-Live music from Hooligan Jack, 252 Harrisburg Pike, 8 p.m.
Meduseldmeadery.com, 717-208-6144
PRIMANTI BROS.
-St. Paddy’s Day Party featuring drink specials and karaoke, 1659 Lititz Pike, 9 p.m.
717-945-5959
BUBE'S BREWERY
-"Shamrock Shakedown" ft. music from Wayward Giants, Northern Gloom and Whiskey Gypsy Committee, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy, 9 p.m.
bubesbrewery.com, 717-653-2056
______________________________________________________________
Tuesday, March 17
ANNIE BAILEY’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE
-St. Patrick’s Day party ft. food and drink specials and music by Fire in the Glen, Magill and Keith Engle, 28 E. King St., 7 a.m.
Anniebaileys.com, 717-393-4000
MCCLEARY'S PUBLIC HOUSE
-St. Paddy's Celebration ft. Irish music and dancing from Fire in the Glen, Dillweed and more, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, 9 a.m.
mcclearyspub.com, 717-426-2225
BRENDEE’S IRISH PUB
-Performance from bagpipers, 449 Lemon St., 10 a.m.
Brendeesirishpub.com, 717-397-8646
QUIPS PUB
-Live music from Sandy Shamrocks, 457 New Holland Ave., 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Quipspub.com, 717-397-3903
LANCASTER SPCA CENTER
-“Luck of the Paws” adoption event with $17 adoption fees, 848 S. Prince St., noon.
Pspca.org, 717-917-6979
PHANTOM POWER
-Live DJ, food from Walk-O Taco Lanc food truck and green drink specials, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, noon.
717-719-3428
TELLUS360
-Live music from Celtic Cameron, 2 p.m.
-Live music from the Ogham Stones, 7 p.m.
Tellus360.com, 717-393-1660
CONESTOGA RESTAURANT
-St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 1501 E. King St., 4 p.m.
conestogarestaurant.com, 717-208-3265
AMVETS POST 19
-St. Paddy’s Day Karaoke Party, 715 Fairview Ave., 6 p.m.
post19amvets.com, 717-393-2907
HIGHLAND PIZZERIA PUB
-Live music by Celtic Cameron, 2347 Oregon Pike, 6 p.m.
717-519-0990
MEDUSELD MEADERY
-Live music by Dillweed, 252 Harrisburg Pike, 6 p.m.
Meduseldmeadery.com, 717-208-6144
THE COUNTRY BARN & FARM MARKET
-St. Patrick's Day Line Dancing party, 211 Donerville Road, 6:30 p.m. ($7)
countrybarnmarket.com, 717-872-5591
EMPOWER TRAINING SYSTEMS
-St. Patrick's Day "Fun-draiser" benefiting Little Ninjas Foundation and featuring green beer, giveaways and games, 276 Granite Run Dr., 6:30 p.m.
empowertrainingsystems.com, 717-300-0543
MOLLY’S PUB
-Live music by Hooligan Jack, 253 E. Chestnut St., 10 p.m.
Mollyspub.com, 717-824-4535