There are plenty of ways to get your green on.

Whether you want to sip whiskey while listening to traditional Irish music or try your luck at line dancing, there are dozens of emerald-tinged events happening all around the county in celebration of the Feast of St. Patrick.

Since the official day lands on a ho-hum Tuesday this year, several businesses will be rejoicing in the weekend leading up to the unofficial holiday. Due to the sheer number of events, they have been listed in the order in which they occur.

Friday, March 13

LANCASTER CUPCAKE

-St. Paddy's Day story time and cupcake decorating, 260 Granite Run Dr., 10:00 and 11 a.m. ($7 to decorate cupcakes).

lancastercupcake.com, 717-553-5287

PRIMANTI BROS.

-Jameson whiskey tasting, 1659 Lititz Pike, 5 p.m.

717-945-5959

SLATE

-Live Celtic music with Hooligan Jack, 43 E. Main St., Lititz, 6 p.m.

slatelititz.com, 717-568-2288

LANCASTER CREATIVE REUSE CENTER

-"St. Paddy's Copper Foiling with Nature" event, 1865 Lincoln Highway East, 6 p.m. ($15)

lancastercreativereuse.org, 717-617-2977

TRIFORCE PRO AUDIO SOLUTIONS

-Live music from Hold Fast, 417 W. Grant St., 7 p.m.

Triforceproaudio.com, 717-964-8744

ANNIE BAILEY’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE

-Live music from Abigail's Garden, 28 E. King St., 7:30 p.m.

Anniebaileys.com, 717-393-4000

MCCLEARY'S PUBLIC HOUSE

-Live music from Fink's Constant, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, 9:30 p.m.

mcclearyspub.com, 717-426-2225

______________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 14

SHANK'S TAVERN

-St. Paddy's celebration ft. Irish breakfast, food specials and music all day, 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta, 7 a.m.

shankstavern.com, 717-426-1205

DOWNTOWN LANCASTER

-11th annual Irish 4 a Cure Bar Crawl, 9 a.m.

Irish4acurelanc.com

LANCASTER CUPCAKE

-St. Paddy's Day themed cupcake decorating workshop, 260 Granite Run Dr., 9:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. ($32).

lancastercupcake.com, 717-553-5287

THE FRIDGE

-3rd annual Kegs & Eggs event, 534 Mulberry St., 11 a.m.

Beerfridgelancaster.com, 717-490-6825

LOXLEY’S RESTAURANT

-Saint Paddy’s Celebration ft. live music by Red Hill Road, 500 Centerville Road, 11 a.m.

Heritagelancaster.com, 717-898-2431

MOLLY’S PUB

-Live music from Sandy Shamrocks, 253 E. Chestnut St., 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

-Live music from Hooligan Jack, 3 p.m.

Mollyspub.com, 717-824-4535

THE SHOPS @ ROCKVALE

-St. Pooch’s Day Carnival ft. games, raffles and food, benefitting Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue, 35 S. Willowdale Dr., 11 a.m.

shoprockvale.com, 717-293-9292

PHANTOM POWER

-Live DJ, drink specials including green alcoholic slushies, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, 11:30 a.m.

717-719-3428

BRENDEE’S IRISH PUB

-Spring cigar & whiskey luncheon, 449 W. Lemon St., noon, ($60 in advance)

Brendeesirishpub.com, 717-397-8646

MCCLEARY'S PUBLIC HOUSE

-Pre-St. Paddy's Celebration ft. Irish music and dancing from Fire in the Glen, Hooly Girls Irish Dancers and more, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, noon.

mcclearyspub.com, 717-426-2225

TELLUS360

-Irish music session ft. Rich Dodson, 2 p.m.

-Irish Happy Hour ft. Sandy Shamrocks, 5 p.m.

-St. Paddy’s Day show ft. Big Boy Brass, 8 p.m., ($5)

-Van Morrison and U2 tribute concert ft. Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement and Andy Metz, 9:30 p.m. ($5)

24 E. King St., tellus360.com, 717-393-1660

MEADIA HEIGHTS GOLF CLUB

-St. Patrick’s Day Party featuring Irish food, costume contests and drink specials, 402 Golf Road, 4 p.m.

Meadiaheightsgolf.com, 717-393-9761

MEDUSELD MEADERY

-Live music from Hooligan Jack, 252 Harrisburg Pike, 8 p.m.

Meduseldmeadery.com, 717-208-6144

PRIMANTI BROS.

-St. Paddy’s Day Party featuring drink specials and karaoke, 1659 Lititz Pike, 9 p.m.

717-945-5959

BUBE'S BREWERY

-"Shamrock Shakedown" ft. music from Wayward Giants, Northern Gloom and Whiskey Gypsy Committee, 102 N. Market St., Mount Joy, 9 p.m.

bubesbrewery.com, 717-653-2056

______________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 17

ANNIE BAILEY’S IRISH PUBLIC HOUSE

-St. Patrick’s Day party ft. food and drink specials and music by Fire in the Glen, Magill and Keith Engle, 28 E. King St., 7 a.m.

Anniebaileys.com, 717-393-4000

MCCLEARY'S PUBLIC HOUSE

-St. Paddy's Celebration ft. Irish music and dancing from Fire in the Glen, Dillweed and more, 130 W. Front St., Marietta, 9 a.m.

mcclearyspub.com, 717-426-2225

BRENDEE’S IRISH PUB

-Performance from bagpipers, 449 Lemon St., 10 a.m.

Brendeesirishpub.com, 717-397-8646

QUIPS PUB

-Live music from Sandy Shamrocks, 457 New Holland Ave., 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Quipspub.com, 717-397-3903

LANCASTER SPCA CENTER

-“Luck of the Paws” adoption event with $17 adoption fees, 848 S. Prince St., noon.

Pspca.org, 717-917-6979

PHANTOM POWER

-Live DJ, food from Walk-O Taco Lanc food truck and green drink specials, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, noon.

717-719-3428

TELLUS360

-Live music from Celtic Cameron, 2 p.m.

-Live music from the Ogham Stones, 7 p.m.

Tellus360.com, 717-393-1660

CONESTOGA RESTAURANT

-St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 1501 E. King St., 4 p.m.

conestogarestaurant.com, 717-208-3265

AMVETS POST 19

-St. Paddy’s Day Karaoke Party, 715 Fairview Ave., 6 p.m.

post19amvets.com, 717-393-2907

HIGHLAND PIZZERIA PUB

-Live music by Celtic Cameron, 2347 Oregon Pike, 6 p.m.

717-519-0990

MEDUSELD MEADERY

-Live music by Dillweed, 252 Harrisburg Pike, 6 p.m.

Meduseldmeadery.com, 717-208-6144

THE COUNTRY BARN & FARM MARKET

-St. Patrick's Day Line Dancing party, 211 Donerville Road, 6:30 p.m. ($7)

countrybarnmarket.com, 717-872-5591

EMPOWER TRAINING SYSTEMS

-St. Patrick's Day "Fun-draiser" benefiting Little Ninjas Foundation and featuring green beer, giveaways and games, 276 Granite Run Dr., 6:30 p.m.

empowertrainingsystems.com, 717-300-0543

MOLLY’S PUB

-Live music by Hooligan Jack, 253 E. Chestnut St., 10 p.m.

Mollyspub.com, 717-824-4535