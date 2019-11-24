Here are fruits (other than cranberries) that will go great with your Thanksgiving meal

It's been almost 400 years since the autumn of 1621, when English settlers gathered with their new Native American neighbors in Plymouth. In the book “Giving Thanks: Thanksgiving Recipes and History, from Pilgrims to Pumpkin Pie,” Plimoth Plantation historians describe the 17th century feast as a harvest celebration rather than the “first Thanksgiving.” (It would be another 242 years before a national Thanksgiving holiday was on the books, thanks to the one-woman campaign of journalist Sarah Josepha Hale.)

The original premise of celebrating the autumn harvest feels particularly apt for Lancaster County, the land of agricultural abundance. All too often, it's the turkey that steals the spotlight of many a holiday table. But it's the supporting cast of seasonal produce that arguably deserves our gratitude. After all, what would Thanksgiving be without the cranberry, a North American native, or pumpkin (aka winter squash)? Both are among the fruit (yes, winter squash is botanically a fruit) that frequently appear on Thanksgiving menus in this part of the country. Versatile, colorful and nutrient dense, autumn fruit is, in this writer's estimation, worthy of celebration.

As you gear up for your own gathering, here's how to get your autumn fruit on this Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season.

Cranberries

Although a native fruit of North America, the cranberry does not grow in Pennsylvania. The closest producing state is Massachusetts, where coastal farms are still in operation. (I am a fan of Fresh Meadows Farm in Carver, Mass., which sells 5-pound bags through their website.)

I cannot get enough of the sweet-tart disposition of homemade cranberry sauce and I've been known to eat it from a spoon. But as much as I love making sauce, I love the cranberry's versatility even more.

Venturing beyond the sauce

DIY cranberry juice

Put 8 cups of cranberries (about 2 pounds) and 8 cups of cold water in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until cranberries have opened (you may even hear them pop), 10 to 15 minutes. With a potato masher, gently mash. Turn off the heat, cover and let steep for 10 to 15 minutes.

Pour the cooked mixture into a medium- or fine-mesh strainer propped over a large bowl. Press on the berries with a rubber spatula to further extract the juice. Return the juice to the pot and warm over low heat. Gradually add ½ cup of honey, sugar or agave, adding more as needed.

Cool and store in pint or quart jars. It will keep for 2 weeks in the refrigerator. Great by itself, with sparkling water or with vodka.

Throw those crans into the oven

A fun way to zip up grain pilafs, from rice to wild rice, farro to quinoa. The little bit of oil helps to preserve the cranberries and keep them from charring in the oven.

Put 2 cups cranberries, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary and a pinch of salt in a large bowl, stirring until the cranberries are coated. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan and into a preheated 400 F oven. Roast for 20 minutes, then cool completely before storing in the refrigerator.

P.S.: Unused raw cranberries freeze well and will keep for months. No need to thaw when you are ready to use.

Winter squash

The hard-skinned varieties of squash that show up at farm stands and markets in October are part of the extensive Cucurbita family, which includes summer squash and zucchini, cucumbers and watermelon. As such, they're vine plants that flower and fruit (and produce seeds for the next generation) — and yes, that means they are fruit versus vegetable matter. In Lancaster County, there's a fantastic universe of squash to explore in myriad shapes, sizes and colors and with storybook names like Hubbard, Kabocha and Buttercup. Earlier this fall, I tried a North Georgia Candy Roaster from Brooklawn Farm in Neffsville, a pale orange-pink variety that was oblong like a lounging harbor seal.

I also had my maiden voyage with the neck pumpkin, the variety with the signature crooked neck that looks like an overgrown butternut squash.

Row your squash boat

A few weeks ago, our friends Steve and Lisa, who live in Lititz, asked for suggestions on what to serve their vegetarian guests this year. I told them about the delicata squash, a small, thin-skinned variety with flavor notes of corn and sweet potato. When cut in half lengthwise and roasted, the delicata transforms into a delicious edible container for any kind of stuffing.

To roast: Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Trim both ends of the squash and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out any seeds and stringy pulp. Brush both sides of the squash with oil and season the flesh with salt and pepper. Roast until easily pierced with a fork about 30 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 350 and fill each half with filling of your choice (bread stuffing, cooked red quinoa or Wehani rice, to name a few). Return to the oven and heat until filling is warmed through, about 15 minutes.

Putting up pumpkin for later

While neck pumpkins are still available, roast one for its sweet, silky flesh that works beautifully for pie, pumpkin bread or pancakes. Keep the skin on, and cut the squash into smaller chunks, then cut each chunk in half lengthwise. Scrape out the seeds and lay on a sheet pan or in a roasting pan lined with parchment paper. Roast in a 400 F oven until fork tender, at least 1 hour, depending on size. When cool, scoop out the flesh, mash or puree and store in the refrigerator or freezer. If freezing, it's helpful to store in 1- or 2-cup amounts; pumpkin loaf bread typically calls for 1 cup of puree and pie filling 2 cups.

A twist on tradition

Speaking of pie, my go-to pumpkin filling for the past decade has swapped out the eggs and dairy for silken tofu. The tofu makes it vegan, but I'll make it no matter who's coming for dinner. Once pureed with the pumpkin in a blender or food processor, the tofu is creamy and undetectable. Here's what you need:

Ingredients:

- 1 (12-ounce) package silken tofu (preferably non-GMO)

- 2 cups pumpkin puree

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- ¾ cup sugar

- ¼ teaspoon salt

- 1 to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon (depending on preference)

- ¾ teaspoon ground ginger

- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

- Process until well blended.

- Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic and chill for at least an hour, until cold and slightly firm.

- For pie assembly, only the pie shell is baked, not the filling.

- Pour the filling in a cooled pie shell and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Best served cold.

Apples and pears

Behold the pome fruits! They do so much more than look pretty on a cheese plate and are plentiful and varied throughout the county and across the commonwealth.

Both are excellent sources of fiber — a medium apple provides about 4 grams; a medium pear about 6 grams. Both are naturally rich in pectin, a fat-soluble fiber that makes you feel full and satiated. (Peel it and you lose about a fourth of the fiber benefits.)

No crans? No problem

Maybe you don't share my affection for cranberry sauce or there's another reason the crans aren't making it to your table this year. An excellent Plan B is making a cooked compote of apples or pears.

No matter which fruit you choose, the method is the same:

Peel, core and cut 4 medium apples or pears into 2-inch pieces. Place in a medium saucepan along with 2 tablespoons of water, a cinnamon stick and a tablespoon of sugar. Cover and bring to a boil. Uncover, stir and taste for sweetness; add 1 additional tablespoon sugar if needed. Cover and cook over medium-low until the mixture softens and thickens, about 15 minutes. Gently squeeze ½ lemon at the end. Serve warm or let cool and store in the refrigerator.

P.S.: Leftover sauce makes for a tasty oatmeal topping.

American as apple and rosemary pie

I can't seem to quit this savory twist on the American classic, scented with fresh rosemary and studded with walnuts. Here's what you need for the filling:

Ingredients: 3 to 4 apples (for a total of 3 cups), peeled, cored and cut into ½-inch slices; 2 tablespoons cornstarch; 1/3 cup sugar; 1 ½ teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped finely; ¼ teaspoon salt; ½ cup unsalted walnuts, chopped; and the juice of ½ lemon. Directions: Place everything in a medium bowl, stirring until evenly distributed. Set aside until you are ready to fill a dough-lined pan.

Make room for salad

A little roughage is a welcome antidote to a rich meal, and both apples and pears can play a part. Thinly sliced fennel, arugula or radicchio are all potential partners, with a few squeezes of lemon or orange and a glug of olive oil or walnut oil. Throw in some chopped walnuts for crunch, and if dairy is your thing, a pungent blue or tangy chevre is lovely. Salad can be that simple.