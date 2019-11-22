ExtraGive
This photo offers a glimpse of a 2017 Extraordinary Give event. This year's Extraordinary Give will take place Friday, lighting up Lancaster city and sparking enthusiasm for giving throughout Lancaster County. 

 K. SCOTT KREIDER | LNP CORRESPONDENT

Weekends in Lancaster County offer a little bit of everything: concerts, art exhibits, events and plays are just some ways that residents can enjoy their weekend.

Here are 9 free things to do this weekend in Lancaster County.

'Lancaster in the '60s' exhibit opens Friday at LancasterHistory

Christmas Bake Sale and Craft Bazaar

The Mennonite Home is hosting their craft and baked goods sale. All things for sale were handmade by residents.

More information: Friday, Nov. 22 | 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | More info

Free screening of 'Frozen II' at Penn Cinema, sponsored by Adoption Coalition of Lancaster County

Extra Give Fall Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

The Lancaster Barnstormers are hosting a food truck & craft beer festival with free admission. There will also be a DJ.

More information: Friday, Nov. 22 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Clipper Stadium, 650 N Prince Street, Lancaster | More info

Extra Give experience at Prima

Kathy's Circle of Friends and Prima Theatre are hosting a free event featuring vendors, complementary wine and beer and a gourmet popcorn bar, among other things.

More information: Friday, Nov. 22 | 4 to 9 p.m. | 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster | More info

Giving Party

The Arts at MU is hosting an event at the Ware Center. It will feature performances and entertainment. It's free but there is a cash bar.

More information: Friday, Nov. 22 | 5 to 8 p.m. | 42 N Prince Street, Lancaster | More info

Slow Ride November

Slow Ride Lancaster is hosting a slow ride downtown. The intent is to go about 5 mph and yell "Happy Friday" while biking. 

More information: Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 to 8 p.m. | Binns Park, 120 N Queen Street, Lancaster | More info

Turkey Shabbat

Everyone is invited to a free, four-course dinner hosted by Rohr Chabad at F&M. There will be good, singing and games.

More information: Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 to 8:30 p.m. | 620 Race Avenue, Lancaster | More info

Book signing

The Caffeinated Bookworm is hosting two authors: Misty Simon, mystery/adventure author, and Allison B. Hanson, a romance author. 

More information: Saturday, Nov. 23 | 1 to 3 p.m. | 245 Centerville Road, Lancaster | More info

Mike's 101 Class show

The Lancaster Improv Players are hosting a free show that features students of Mike Falcone. 

More information: Saturday, Nov. 23 | 7 to 8 p.m. | 10 S Prince Street, Lancaster | More info

Emmaus Road Cafe

This performance will feature Janie Womack and Jody Echterling.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 23 |  Doors at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m | Cost: free. | 1886 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | 717-478-3672 | More info