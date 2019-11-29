Holiday magic is in the air.

This weekend, there are several fun, free events to attend in Lancaster County.

Krasley Christmas Light Display

Enjoy an elaborate Christmas lights display.

More information: Daily until Jan. 1 | 5:30 to 10 p.m. | 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim | More info

Mount Hope Holiday Open House

The Mount Hope Estate and Winery is hosting an open house featuring Victorian carolers, vendors, food and drinks.

More information: Friday, Saturday and Sunday | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | More info

The Mayor's Tree Lighting

The Lancaster Office of Promotion is hosting this year's annual tree lighting in Penn Square. The event will feature live entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides and extended Central Market hours.

More information: Friday, Nov. 29 | 5 p.m. to 9ish | Penn Square, Lancaster | More info

Holiday Evening of Joy

Esbenshade's Garden Centers & Greenhouse is hosting a night filled with music, celebration, light displays, activities, food and more.

More information: Friday, Nov. 29 | 6 to 9 p.m. | 546 E 28th Division Highway, Lititz | More info

Maker's Market

Creatively Lancaster is hosting a holiday arts market that features over 65 vendors.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 (continues through Dec. 21) | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Park City Center, Sears wing | More info

Craft Show

St. Peter's Lutheran is hosting their second-annual craft show. There will be over 40 vendors, as well as food and beverages.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 10 Delp Road, Lancaster | More info

Laurel Avenue Lights

Saturday will be the opening night of the Laurel Avenue Lights. The event will feature cookies, hot chocolate and, of course, lights.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. | 659 Laurel Avenue, Lititz | More info

Forty Elephants Market

Known as one of the oldest vintage and handmade markets in Lancaster, Forty Elephants will feature 85 vendors, plus food trucks.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Masonic Center, 213 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster | More info

Women's Art Show

This show will feature artists, live music and food. It's suggested to bring a canned food item for charity, if possible.

More information: Sunday, Dec. 1 | 12 to 5 p.m. | 129 S. 9th Street, Columbia | More info