Holiday magic is in the air.
This weekend, there are several fun, free events to attend in Lancaster County.
The Lancaster County region has a few drive-through Christmas light displays.
Krasley Christmas Light Display
Enjoy an elaborate Christmas lights display.
More information: Daily until Jan. 1 | 5:30 to 10 p.m. | 525 Woodland Drive, Manheim | More info
Mount Hope Holiday Open House
The Mount Hope Estate and Winery is hosting an open house featuring Victorian carolers, vendors, food and drinks.
More information: Friday, Saturday and Sunday | 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | More info
The Mayor's Tree Lighting
The Lancaster Office of Promotion is hosting this year's annual tree lighting in Penn Square. The event will feature live entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides and extended Central Market hours.
More information: Friday, Nov. 29 | 5 p.m. to 9ish | Penn Square, Lancaster | More info
Holiday Evening of Joy
Esbenshade's Garden Centers & Greenhouse is hosting a night filled with music, celebration, light displays, activities, food and more.
More information: Friday, Nov. 29 | 6 to 9 p.m. | 546 E 28th Division Highway, Lititz | More info
Maker's Market
Creatively Lancaster is hosting a holiday arts market that features over 65 vendors.
More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 (continues through Dec. 21) | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Park City Center, Sears wing | More info
4 styles of holiday wreaths to make; Plus where you can find a DIY class in Lancaster County [video]
Craft Show
St. Peter's Lutheran is hosting their second-annual craft show. There will be over 40 vendors, as well as food and beverages.
More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | 10 Delp Road, Lancaster | More info
Laurel Avenue Lights
Saturday will be the opening night of the Laurel Avenue Lights. The event will feature cookies, hot chocolate and, of course, lights.
More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 | 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. | 659 Laurel Avenue, Lititz | More info
Forty Elephants Market
Known as one of the oldest vintage and handmade markets in Lancaster, Forty Elephants will feature 85 vendors, plus food trucks.
More information: Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Masonic Center, 213 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster | More info
Women's Art Show
This show will feature artists, live music and food. It's suggested to bring a canned food item for charity, if possible.
More information: Sunday, Dec. 1 | 12 to 5 p.m. | 129 S. 9th Street, Columbia | More info