Weekends in Lancaster County offer a little bit of everything: concerts, art exhibits, events and plays are just some ways that residents can enjoy their weekend.

Here are 9 free events in Lancaster County this weekend.

Ladies Night Out at Building Character

Building Character is hosting a Ladies Night Out, which will feature free massages, drinks, a raffle and treats.

More information: Friday, Nov. 15 | 42 & 346 N. Queen Street, Lancaster | 6:30 to 9 p.m. | More info

Fall concert

McCaskey Gospel Choir is performing its annual fall concert. Seating is limited, however.

More information: Friday, Nov. 15 | J.P. McCaskey High School, 445 N. Reservoir Street, Lancaster | 7 p.m | More info

Hadassah Edith and Friends Session

Lead singer of the Vivien Leigh Documentary, Hadassah Edith, will be playing at Tellus 360 for free. A few other artists will be there.

Note: Minors must be accompanied with someone aged 21 or over.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 | 24 E. King Street, Lancaster | 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | More info

Fall Family Fun Day

Snapology of Reading and Lancaster PA is hosting a fall family fun day. The event features STEM-based challenges and a lego-building program.

Note: It's free, but those who attend must bring one non-perishable food item per participant.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 | 1571 Manheim Pike, Lancaster | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | More info

Storytime with a police officer

Lancaster Public Library is hosting a police officer for a reading circle. No registration needed.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 | 125 N. Duke Street | 10:30 to 11 a.m. | More info

Makers Dozen Art Tour

There will be a self-guided art tour that will take visitors through the downtown York art scene.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 | 106 N. George Street, York | 10 a.m. (check with the individual place before going, as hours may vary) | More info

Backstage: The Musical

Born to be Different Productions presents this musical set in the 1920s that brings to light all that goes hilariously awry in theater and all that happens during a show that the audience doesn’t see.

Note: Free, but reservations required.

More information: Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 | 1875 Junction Road, Manheim | 7 p.m. | More info

F&M Chamber Music concert

F&M ensembles present “An Afternoon of Chamber Music.’’

More information: Sunday, Nov. 17 | Barshinger Center, College Ave., Lancaster | 3 p.m. | More info