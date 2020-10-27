Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 26, which means it’s time to start planning (or, at least start thinking about it).

If turkey is part of your holiday table, local farms are ready to take your orders.

Below are nine ways to get your hands on a fresh, locally raised bird.

Country Meadows Farm

- What: Pasture-raised, broad-breasted white turkeys from Quarryville.

- Whole turkey options: 12 to 25 pounds ($4.29/lb.)

- Other options: Cut-up turkeys available upon request.

- How to order: 717-224-9493; $20 deposit to reserve, with balance due upon pickup.

- Pickup: At Lancaster Central Market. Nov. 25, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Esbenshade Turkey Farm

- What: Indoor-raised broad-breasted white turkeys from this large-scale family operation that has been doing business since 1858.

- Where: 109 Esbenshade Road, Ronks.

- Whole turkey options: 12 to 30 pounds ($3.36/lb.); frozen birds available upon request.

- Other options: Turkey breasts, legs, thighs and wings available for pre-orders only; prices vary.

- How to order: 717-687-7631; on a first-come, first serve basis.

- Pickup: At farm, Nov. 23-25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; at Eden Resort & Suites (225 Eden Road) Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; at Leisure Lanes (3440 Columbia Ave.), Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Horseshoe Ranch

- What: Pasture-raised white broad-breasted birds fed non-GMO grain from farming couple Bryan and Brittany Donovan.

- Where: 111 Ziegler Lane, Fredericksburg.

- Whole turkey options: 12 to 18 pounds ($6/lb.)

- How to order: horseshoeranchpa.com; $25 deposit to reserve; balance due upon pickup.

- Pickup: At farm or at Lancaster Central Market, Nov. 24-25.

Lancaster Farm Fresh

- What: Pasture-raised white broad-breasted turkeys, organic or non-GMO fed from local member farmers of this cooperative.

- Where: Pickup location based on your zip code.

- Whole turkey options: Organic, 16 to 18 pounds only (about $6.50/lb); non-GMO, 16 to 20 pounds (about $5.50/lb.).

- How to order: lancasterfarmfresh.com/product-category/turkey.

- Pickup: At location of your choosing upon online checkout; Nov. 23-25.

Lindenhof Farm

- What: Pasture-raised white broad-breasted turkeys as well as heritage breeds.

- Where: 2170 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Whole turkey options: Broad-breasted, 9 to 24 pounds ($4.50 per lb.); Heritage, 6 to 12 pounds ($9 per lb.)

- Other options: Turkey breasts, leg quarters and wings are also available; prices vary.

- How to order: 717-715-9765; lindenhoffarm.net. $20 deposit to reserve; balance paid upon pickup.

- Pickup: At farm, Nov. 23-25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livengood Family Farm

- What: Pasture-raised birds, fed non-GMO grain.

- Where: 1648 Morningside Drive.

- Whole turkey options: 12 to 20 pounds ($4.15/lb.)

- Other options: Whole turkey that has been broken down into smaller parts ready for freezer, $5 surcharge. If you're low on freezer space and interested in a turkey for December holidays, the farm is offering to hold and freeze it for later. On pickup days, the farm is offering whole breasts, thighs, drumsticks and giblets on first-come, first-serve basis.

- How to order: 717-327-6817; livengoodfamilyfarm.com. $30 deposit to reserve; balance paid upon pickup.

- Pickup: Nov. 23-24, 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shady Acres Farm

- What: Pasture-raised broad-breasted white turkeys, fed non-GMO grain.

- Where: 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

- Whole turkey options: 12 to 24 pounds ($3.50/lb).

- Other options: Turkey breasts and drumsticks also available; prices vary.

- How to order: 717-361-1640 or at farm store, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Farm is now accepting credit cards.

- Pickup: At farm, Nov. 20 and Nov. 23-25, 2-6 p.m.

Weaver's Turkey Farm

- What: Broad-breasted white turkeys raised on this large-scale family operation (about 15,000 birds a year).

- Where: 154 W. Farmersville Road, Leola.

- Whole turkey options: 10 to 35 pounds ($2.39/1b).

- Other options: Turkey breasts, legs and wings are also available; prices vary.

- How to order: 717-354-9136 or stop by farm.

- Pickup: At farm, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m; Nov. 25, 7:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Sensenig's Poultry

- What: Indoor-raised white broad-breasted turkeys by this large-scale family-owned operation in Lititz that has been in business since 1948.

- Available via Shenk's Poultry and Turkey Lady at Lancaster Central Market and at Stauffers of Kissel Hill stores.

- Whole turkey options: 10 to 25 pounds (Shenk’s); 10 to 30 pounds (Turkey Lady) at $3.09/lb; 10 to 32 pounds (Stauffers) at $2.99/lb.

- How to order:

Turkey Lady: 717-587-8015; turkeyladytarrah@gmail.com.

Shenk's Poultry: 717-391-7770 or 717-786-9018.

Stauffers: skh.com for store locations or walk-in at Lititz and Rohrerstown. Ask for the SKH Signature Fresh Turkey.

- Pickup: At Lancaster Central Market, Nov. 24-25, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.; at Stauffers, Nov. 23-25.