Juneteenth is a day of acknowledgement in honor of the end of slavery for African-Americans, and will be held Friday, June 19.

It's a nationwide celebration that gives time for gathering, good food and reflection on where things are at on a societal level since the abolishment of slavery.

Here are five events to attend in Lancaster County to observe Juneteenth, eat some food and learn about the work that still needs to be done.

Soul Food Thursday

A free grab-and-go lunch, just one of many Juneteenth events organized by Crispus Attucks Community Center.

More information: Thursday, June 18 | 11 a.m. to noon. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 601 S. Queen St.

Mural painting party hosted by the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition and Xulbo Bridge Food Stand

More information: Saturday, June 20 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | 300 block of Laurel St. in Lancaster city

Virtual gospel concert on Facebook

More information: Sunday, June 21 | 1:30 p.m. | For more information for all Crispus Attucks events: 717-299-7301.

Food industry fundraiser

5% of proceeds on that day will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Currently 14 Lancaster food businesses are participating. They are:

Annie Bailey’s

Decades

El Toro Barbacoa

The Fridge

Horse Inn

Issei Noodle

Luca

Ma(i)son

Per Diem

Rachel’s Café and Creperie

Route 66

Square One Coffee

Stoll and Wolfe

Walk-O Taco food truck

More information: Saturday, June 27 | foodindustryaction.com

Bakers Against Racism bake sale

The Lancaster contingent of a Bakers Against Racism, a massive virtual bake sale raising money for racial justice, sold out of their preorders in just a few hours. But local organizer Kristen Richards of Front Porch Baking Co. says there will be lots of a la carte goodies available for purchase on preorder pick-up day. The Lancaster group is donating 100% of the proceeds to Crispus Attucks Community Center.

When: Saturday, June 20 | 2 to 5 p.m. | Square One Coffee, 145 N. Duke St., Lancaster, in the courtyard | instagram.com/kristenbakes.

