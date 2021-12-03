Last year, as the uncertainties of COVID-19 left a void in connection within the Lancaster County and beyond, we reached out to senior communities to create a list of places where people could send Christmas and holiday cards that could use more cheer in their lives.
While there may be less uncertainty this year, there is still a strong need to reach out to your fellow man this season. As Lancashire Hall Marketing Director Michelle Young-Nell told us last year, this generation of seniors relied on letters to connect with the people in their lives.
Below is a list of senior communities that have confirmed that cards may be sent. If you represent a senior home or community that would like to be added to the list, please e-mail kstairiker@lnpnews.com.
Brethren Village
Send to: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA, 17543
Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation
Send to: Conestoga View, 900 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602
Fairmount Homes
Send to: Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522
Garden Spot Village
Send to: Garden Spot Village attn: Life Enrichment, 433 S. Kinzer Ave. New Holland, PA, 17557
Lancashire Hall
Send to: Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Landis Homes
Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz 17543 attn to: Celeste Gangaway
The Long Community Assisted Living
Send to: The Long Community at Highland, 600 E Roseville Rd., Lancaster, Pa 17601 attn to: Assisted Living
Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown
Send to: Masonic Village at Elizabethtown c/o Emily Connors MHCC-Therapeutic Recreation, 600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Note: Masonic Village has a pre-existing program called “Sending Smiles,” which encourages people to send cards as well as crossword books, adult coloring books and colored pencils. Visit masonicvillages.org/sending-smiles/ for more information.
Pleasant View Communities
Send to: Pleasant View Communities, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 attn: Front Desk
St. Anne’s Retirement Community
Send to: St. Anne’s Retirement Community attn: Activities Department, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512
United Zion Retirement Community
Send to: United Zion Retirement Community c/o Megan Weiss, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543
Welsh Mountain Home
Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Road, New Holland, PA 10557 attn: Sarah Albertson
Zerbe Retirement Community
Send to: Zerbe Retirement Community, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA 17555