Last year, as the uncertainties of COVID-19 left a void in connection within the Lancaster County and beyond, we reached out to senior communities to create a list of places where people could send Christmas and holiday cards that could use more cheer in their lives.

While there may be less uncertainty this year, there is still a strong need to reach out to your fellow man this season. As Lancashire Hall Marketing Director Michelle Young-Nell told us last year, this generation of seniors relied on letters to connect with the people in their lives.

Below is a list of senior communities that have confirmed that cards may be sent. If you represent a senior home or community that would like to be added to the list, please e-mail kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

Brethren Village

Send to: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA, 17543

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation

Send to: Conestoga View, 900 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Fairmount Homes

Send to: Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522

Garden Spot Village

Send to: Garden Spot Village attn: Life Enrichment, 433 S. Kinzer Ave. New Holland, PA, 17557

Lancashire Hall

Send to: Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

The Long Community Assisted Living

Send to: The Long Community at Highland, 600 E Roseville Rd., Lancaster, Pa 17601 attn to: Assisted Living Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown

Send to: Masonic Village at Elizabethtown c/o Emily Connors MHCC-Therapeutic Recreation, 600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Note: Masonic Village has a pre-existing program called “Sending Smiles,” which encourages people to send cards as well as crossword books, adult coloring books and colored pencils. Visit masonicvillages.org/sending-smiles/ for more information.

Pleasant View Communities

Send to: Pleasant View Communities, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 attn: Front Desk St. Anne’s Retirement Community

Send to: St. Anne’s Retirement Community attn: Activities Department, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512

United Zion Retirement Community

Send to: United Zion Retirement Community c/o Megan Weiss, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

Welsh Mountain Home

Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Road, New Holland, PA 10557 attn: Sarah Albertson Zerbe Retirement Community

Send to: Zerbe Retirement Community, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA 17555