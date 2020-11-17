With the latest surge of COVID cases, Thanksgiving is literally being reshaped, resized and retooled to salvage some semblance of this beloved secular holiday.

Even in a normal year, Thanksgiving prep is a thing, a multipronged production that includes a lot of shopping.

If you are trying to put on a feast while keeping your distance, several Lancaster businesses are offering socially distanced options for foraging and gathering (or letting someone else do the work for you).

Produce

Fifth Month Farm

Although their winter CSA is sold out, Mount Joy farming couple Kristi and Devin Barto are offering their fall produce on a la carte basis, thanks to what Kristi Barto describes as “a great growing season.” Their organic vegetable “Thanksgiving Shop” includes carrots, sweet potatoes, stalk celery and celery root, garlic, fennel, salad greens and kale, as well as pastured eggs from their farming friends at Horseshoe Ranch.

To order: Visit fifthmonthfarm.square.site; the web store is open from 8 a.m. Nov. 18 until 8 a.m. Nov. 20. $15 minimum, with $5 delivery fee.

Delivery: Tuesday, Nov. 24, to Lancaster city, Lititz, Mount Joy, Manheim and points in between; inquire for details.

More info: fifthmonthfarm.com.

Instagram: @fifthmonthfarm.

The Field's Edge Research Farm

Lititz area farmer Alex Wenger is taking preorders for his weekly farm box for both farm pick up and Lancaster city delivery. Boxes ($35), which include winter squash, sweet potatoes, potatoes, mixed salad greens, Napa cabbage and baby root vegetables, will be delivered Nov. 25.

- To order: Contact Wenger via email: the.fields.edge@gmail.com or via direct message on Instagram. Orders must be placed by Nov. 23.

- Instagram: @thefieldsedge.

Brogue Hydroponics

Since early in the pandemic, this family-run produce operation has offered weekly preorders as a socially distanced Plan B to in-store shopping at Lancaster Central Market. Produce is bagged and ready for you to pick up at their market stand Tuesdays and Fridays. If fresh herbs by the bunch are on your shopping list, this is one of the few local options for sage, thyme, rosemary and parsley to season all those holiday sides. For Thanksgiving week, stand manager Mary Kilgore tells LNP that they're hoping to have cranberries, green beans and other perennial faves, depending on availability.

To order: Email Mary Kilgore at broguehydrodelivery@gmail.com to be placed on the list to receive the weekly order form.

Pickup details: Nov. 24; Orders must be placed by noon Nov 23 for delivery; by 5 p.m. for pickup.

Where: Lancaster Central Market; delivery available with a $35 minimum order.

Instagram: @brogue_hydroponics.

Sides and stuff

Homage: Cuisines of the West African Diaspora

Chef Oliver Saye, best known for his creative pop-up events exploring African foodways, is cooking up a variety of sweets and sides for Thanksgiving. In addition to cranberry relish and turkey gravy, Saye is offering mac and cheese, three kinds of soup and pie, plus banana pudding.

- To order: Contact Saye via direct message on Instagram or Facebook by noon Nov. 23

- Pickup: 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 24-25.

- Where: Lemon Street Market, 241 W. Lemon St., Lancaster. Local delivery available for $5 fee.

- Instagram: @homage_westafricandiaspora; Facebook: @chefoliver74.

Rooster Street Butcher

The Lititz-based butcher and restaurant is offering several holiday-themed sides by the quart, including cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, stuffing and mashed sweet potatoes, along with their housemade sausages and charcuterie.

- To order: Visit roosterst.com or call 717-625-0405.

- Pickup: Nov. 24-25.

- Where: Market at the Wilbur, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, or Lancaster Central Market, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster.

Harvest Moon Bagels

In addition to its usual lineup of bagels, spreads and babka, the Lancaster city bagel shop is offering stuffing cubes made from their bagels and rosemary sourdough dinner rolls for preorder.

- To order: Visit harvestmoonbagels.com or call 717-984-6549.

- Pickup details: Noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8-11:30 a.m. Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day).

- Where: 47 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

Mostly dinner, plus sides

The Imperial at the Holiday Inn Lancaster

Chef Abou Kouyate, who took over the kitchen at the beginning of the pandemic, is offering his multicourse Thanksgiving supper both for indoor dining and carryout. The fixed-price menu that includes a choice among five entrees (with non-turkey and vegan options), soup or salad, three sides and dessert. If one piece of pie isn't enough, there is an option to order whole pumpkin pies for an additional fee.

- To order: theimperialrestaurant.square.site; $43.95 for adults; $13.95 for kids 12 and under.

- Pick up details: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 26.

- Where: 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

Belvedere Inn

In addition to accepting reservations for indoor dining, the restaurant is offering a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings ($32) for curbside pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

- To order: Call 717-394-2422; orders must be placed by Nov. 20.

- Pick up details: Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 26.

- Where: 402 N. Queen St., Lancaster.

Commonwealth Kitchen and Café

From their new location in West Lancaster, Rachel Weinmiller and her husband, Mark, continue to serve up socially distanced breakfast and lunch. For Thanksgiving, they are offering fixed-price dinners-to-go in reheatable containers ($21.95) that includes a choice of three entrees, three sides and dessert, with notable vegan-friendly options. In addition, they are offering quarts of various sides (stuffing, mushroom bisque, Brussels sprouts, candied sweet potatoes, to name a few) on an a la carte basis.

- To order: Visit commonwealth-lancaster.square.site.

- Pick up details: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 25.

- Where: 420 Pearl St., Lancaster.

- Instagram: @commonwealthkitchenandcafe.

Café 1832 at Strasburg Railroad

The newly reopened restaurant at this popular tourist site is cooking up carryout Thanksgiving dinner with families in mind. Dinner for six ($125) includes rotisserie turkey from Esbenshade Turkey Farm, six sides (including gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce) and choice of pie, with reheating instructions.

- To order: Visit strasburgrailroad.com/explore/dining-at-the-station/cafe1832/thanksgiving-dinner-made-easy-with-cafe-1832 and fill out the online form. The restaurant will follow up with a phone call to schedule pickup and accept payment. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20.

- Pickup details: Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

- Where: 305 Gap Road, Ronks; 717-687-6242