Our expert: Kathy Musser, Cloverleaf Herb Farm.

In total, she and husband, John, raise 260 varieties of herbs and old-fashioned plants.

“We have multiples of certain things,” she says, “20 kinds of basil, you know, probably nearly that of thyme. And we have some more unusual (varieties) that people use for fragrance, medicine, insect repellents” and other purposes.

But the common path into using herbs for most people, she says, is because they want to use herbs in cooking.

Learning the ropes: “Thirty-five or 40 years ago it was hard to find information. There was no internet or anything, so we started gradually finding plants. A lot of our (early success) was trial and error — we learned from the plants.”

Going old-school: “I love the old-fashioned plants; I’m a sucker for anything that’s fragrant. A lot of the newer plants (are) hybridized, and you a lot of times lose the fragrance.”

Kathy Musser’s top herb choices:

Basil — "It’s what summer smells like. It goes with everything that you grow in your garden in summertime."

Thyme — "I always tell people it’s like parsley with a punch. It goes with almost anything, but has more flavor."

Parsley — "Either the Italian flatleaf (I think it has more flavor) or curly."

Rosemary — "It’s not reliably winter-hardy here. Its almost piney scent goes well with a lot of things, especially meat."

Dill — "It is very popular for any kind of pickling or on fish.

Oregano and marjoram -- "Oregano can be winter-hardy here and perennial; very vigorous. Marjoram is a little more versatile; not as strong."

Lavender — "It is my bonus choice. It can be a culinary herb, but it’s known for its fragrance.”

Preserve by drying: “If the plant has long stems, like rosemary or lavender, bunch and tie up with string and hang upside-down where it’s warm, dry and dark, like a closet — not the attic or basement; it’s too hot or too damp.

“If it doesn’t have long stems, lay out on old window screens or something that allows air to circulate. I like to finish mine off in the dehydrator. Its low, slow heat removes water content but not the oil that provides flavor and fragrance.

“You can use the gas stove’s pilot light or, for an electric stove, no heat, just the oven light. But you have to remember to take them out before you preheat the oven (to cook)!”

Preserve by freezing: “Throw in a zippered bag, or chop up, put in ice cube trays and add a little water. When they’re frozen, take them out, put them in a container and label it — because all green ice cubes look alike.”

Cooking tips: “In a hot dish you put (herbs) in at the end. If it’s a cold dish, add them early and mix them in so the flavor will blend and develop. The dried form is always stronger, because the water has been removed. So you use more fresh herbs in a recipe than dried, and vice versa.”

Learn more: At cloverleafherbs.blogspot.com, or the greenhouse at 1532 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy.