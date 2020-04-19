During the second World War, (“our war”), I had the momentous occasion to travel “out of state,” alone. For a girl of 18 who had never been any farther away from home than 20 miles or so, it was really something.

You see, I was engaged to this Illinois “fly-boy” from the Air Corps, and he was preparing to go overseas. Before he left, he wanted me to meet his family, and vice versa. It took a while to receive permission from my parents and my “other mother,” Aunt Mary, because in those days, “nice girls” didn’t go chasing off across the country after soldiers.

Finally, I convinced them that I would be going to his home, and permission was granted.

Then I began to have cold feet. What if they didn’t like me? Or I them? His mother and I corresponded a little, but I didn’t really know her, though she made me welcome through the mails.

Finally the big day came, and I boarded the Greyhound bus for the two-day trip. What an adventure. In 1942, the Pennsylvania Turnpike wasn’t very old, and it was quite a thrill for me to be riding on that. Miles and miles of concrete, and no traffic lights.

It didn’t matter to me that the bus stopped at every little town we came to, or so it seemed. It was seeing things I had never seen before. Little farms nestled in little valleys with the hills around them, as though to protect them. Acres and acres of growing things being harvested. Crops that I never knew the names of.

The stops along the way were not in the very best neighborhoods or were the restrooms in very good condition. I had been thoroughly informed on these things before I left, so, of course, I was careful. I also was lectured, talked to, informed with some very plain language about talking to strangers, leaving the bus station (a real no-no) and not showing anyone how much money I had, etc.

We arrived in Ohio, and the land leveled out. I was really charmed with a little white homes, both in the towns and in the country. They just didn’t look real to me. After living in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, all of my life and seeing almost exclusively two-story row or double houses, these looked like dollhouses.

Imagine my pleasure when I finally arrived in Illinois to find that Mel’s family lived in one of those little white houses. An 18-year-old girl, who never been so far away from home, isn’t very hard to impress. At least this one wasn’t.

My initial impression was of coffee, fresh paint and kerosene. It was September, and the folks had been papering and painting the house as they had recently moved into it. To this day, that combination of smells brings a nostalgic feeling — my first visit to what were to be my in-laws.

Mel’s younger brothers started right into tease me and tell me outlandish tales that I didn’t have the sense to know were just tales. I guess the way that I responded to all this assured me of my place in the family, as to this day, they like to rib me and try my patience.

From the standpoint of today’s values and the way people live, that wasn’t much of a trip. But believe me, it changed my entire life.

The author lives in Lititz. Her “Illinois fly-boy,” Melvin E. Quinn — a frequent contributor to the “I Know a Story” feature — died in 2018. The Quinns had been married 72 years.

