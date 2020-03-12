“The thing that goes the farthest in making life worthwhile, that costs the least and does the most, is just a pleasant smile.”

This compelling motto was discovered on the office wall of Lancaster architect Henry Y. Shaub on Aug. 23, 1922.

It pretty much sums up what we know about Mr. Shaub’s attitude about his life and practice of architecture as gleaned from newspaper accounts and conversations with those who knew him.

He cared deeply for those he served and was, in fact, “soft-spoken, gentle and loved by everyone,” according to his grandniece Patricia Shenk.

As this 12-part series on the life and work of Henry Shaub concludes, it is only fitting to acknowledge his skill at “humanizing” the architecture that he created.

Whether the commissions were private residences or public buildings, they were never monumental or ostentatious.

Although Henry and Bertha Shaub never had children of their own, he pioneered the practice of “sitting in” the classroom with the children to better understand their needs as it related to lighting, ceiling configurations, acoustics, color, furniture design and room proportions.

He recognized the value of presenting grade school children with an architectural style that was “visually and emotionally accessible” by offering a familiar exterior appearance.

For example, the 1928 Milton J. Brecht grade school is designed in the style of a large English manor house, with long low rambling slate roof lines, brick, stone, Tudor detailing and prominent chimneys; a noninstitutional sight for young children. Looking more like an oversized residence in a suburban neighborhood, his 1936 neocolonial Nathan C. Schaeffer elementary school in Grandview Heights welcomed both children and the community to enjoy listening and learning in a very approachable architectural style.

As the children grew in their sophistication, so did the architectural styles he offered them, as seen in the high style of art deco for both the 1938 J.P. McCaskey High School and the 1928 Manheim Township High School.

Shaub’s lifelong commitment to improving the learning environments for students won him top honors in the Grand National design competition for U.S. and Canadian schools for the 1929 Leola Junior High School.

His efforts were further recognized by his admission into the prestigious American Institute of Architects College of Fellows.

Our community continues to enjoy the fruits of this architect’s passion for excellence, whether it is the 1913 YWCA, the 1924 George Ross School, the 1929 Shaub Shoe Store or the scores of private residences and public schools that populate our county. We are grateful.

Question: Are there Shaub designs that were never built?

Answer: Yes. In 1924, he designed a 26,000-square-foot convention hall on top of an existing Prince Street parking garage called the Arcade.

Q: Did Shaub ever design a hotel?

A: Yes. In 1924 he designed a 60- room three-story colonial-style hotel at the corner of North Queen Street and West Chestnut Street. It, too, was never built.

Q: Did Shaub have any daily routines?

A: Yes. According to his grandniece, Henry Shaub, his brother Benjamin (owner of the Shaub Shoe Store) and his nephew “Bus” would walk to the Hotel Brunswick for lunch every day.

This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.