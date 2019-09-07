Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., has announced a series of classes and group meetings for the fall.
Living with Cancer: Brenda Coffin, the church’s Minister of Spiritual Care and Counseling and a cancer survivor, will host “Living with Cancer,” an informal, therapeutic support group at the church. The group will begin meeting noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays in the Prayer Room at the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave. Meeting dates are Sept. 11, Oct. 2 and 30; Nov. 6, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, March 4, April 1. The Oct. 30 meeting features a special workshop presented by Peg Marks, a certified health educator through the Hippocrates Health Institute. The sessions have spiritual, emotional, mental and physical components that address the whole person as he or she battles active cancer or is in the survivorship stage. Register at hempfieldumc.org/cancergroup.
End-of-Life Decisions: From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, the church’s Care Ministry is hosting a special panel event “What Matters in the End.” A panel consisting of a surgeon, hospice community educator, funeral director and a pastor will help participants better understand how to navigate end-of-life decisions and the various options available, and provide valuable information that can enhance communications between family members about these difficult choices. The public is invited to attend this afternoon ice cream social, panel discussion and time of learning, which will be held in the Spirit Café of the church. Family members are encouraged to attend together. A freewill offering will be taken. Register by Sept. 13 at hempfieldumc.org/matters.
Discipleship: Beginning Thursday, Sept. 19, the church will offer a “The Way of Discipleship,” a five-session class led by the church’s pastoral team. The class will introduce participants to five core abilities that every disciple of Jesus Christ must learn: communing with God, knowing the Scriptures, developing a Christ-like character, enjoying life with other believers and investing in others. The Way of Discipleship class will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on five consecutive Thursdays: Sept. 19 to Oct. 17 in the Spirit Café of the church. The class will conclude with an option to receive the sacrament of baptism or to reaffirm the baptism of one’s childhood. Preregistered childcare is available. Register at hempfieldumc.org/discipleship by Sept. 18.