Zackary Petrasek, a recent eighth-grade graduate of Centerville Middle School, has been honored as “one of the brightest young students in the world” by Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, according to a tweet from Hempfield School District.

Zackary, 14, with permission from his parents, answered a few questions by email about the honor and his interest in mathematics.

Tell me about the honor you received from the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth.

I placed in the top of the test I took with high honors in an elite group of children from over 60 countries. The high honors group tested 4 grades above our current grade level, showing we have the ability to grasp concepts on that grade level better than 90% of the current students in that grade.

What does this honor mean to you?

This honor means a lot, because it shows that I was able to score one of the top for math at my level, and that I should continue advancing in math even outside of school.

What’s your favorite subject to study in school?

Math.

Have you read any good books this summer?

I have read the “Middle School” series and the “I Funny” series by James Patterson, which I really enjoyed.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I like to socialize with friends and play video games.

Do you have any specific career aspirations?

Math teacher.