Another day, another accolade for Hempfield native Joe Beddia.
In 2015, Bon Appetit declared the pies at Beddia's original no-frills Philadelphia pizza shop as the best pizza in America. Earlier this year, he told the magazine the updated version of his venture - also named Pizzeria Beddia - might be overhyped. That didn't stop Bon Appetit from including the shop on a list of 50 nominees for its Best New Restaurant prize. (He didn't make the final list of the Top 10, though.)
Nor did it stop Time Magazine from declaring it one of the 100 Greatest Places in the World. So, naturally, Beddia's updated restaurant got some brotherly love on Philadelphia Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan's 2019 edition of the Top 25 Restaurants in Philly.
While pizza built Beddia a following, LaBan's review takes care to mention the other offerings at the restaurant. He notes the "fabulous salads with inventive tweaks," coffee soft serve ice cream drizzled with amaro, and upscale hoagies. Diners can enjoy a hoagie omakase feast, a private dining experience that includes six hoagies, a few pizzas, drinks and dessert for upwards of $500.
While LaBan's list is unranked, he does include a rating for each restaurant. His scale? A fitting four liberty bells. Beddia earned three out of four bells, meaning LaBan deems it "excellent." LaBan's Top 25 list is part of his 2019 Dining Guide.
Pizzeria Beddia is located at 1313 N. Lee Street in Philadelphia. For more information or to make a reservation, visit pizzeriabeddia.com.