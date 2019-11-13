Pizzeria Beddia, the Philadelphia restaurant run by Lancaster native and 1995 Hempfield High School graduate Joe Beddia, is number four on Esquire magazine's list of the best new restaurants in the country for 2019.

The list of 21 top restaurants was released online today.

Pizzeria Beddia, which reopened in a new space at 1313 N. Lee St. this past spring, was praised by Esquire's Jeff Gordinier for its "geeked-out approach to cheese-and-crust mastery (a recent summer pie involved New Jersey peaches and a garlic-thyme cream), on-the-nose appetizers like a bowl of Judion beans bathing in olive oil, and a gently curveballing wine list ..."

Gordinier also mentioned Beddia's "party room" featuring a two-hour "hoagie omakase experience" with small plates, hoagie tasting, cocktails and more.

"... You will only fail to enjoy your dinner if you happen to be dead inside," Gordinier says of the restaurant.

Pizzeria Beddia, which was previously located a few blocks from the new location, has garnered such previous accolades as one of Time magazine's best places in the world to eat, published in August, and Bon Appetit's best pizza in the country in 2015.

In September, the restaurant was also among Bon Appetit's 50 nominees for best new restaurant in the country.

Beddia is the author of the 2016 cookbook "Pizza Camp."

The top three restaurants on the Esquire list are Seven Reasons in Washington, D.C., Nari in San Francisco and Bon Temps in Los Angeles.

Other than Pizzeria Beddia, there are no other Pennsylvania restaurants on the Esquire list.

However, Le Comptoir du Vin in Baltimore is number 18 on the list, and Chelsea Gregoir of True Chesapeake Oyster Co. of Baltimore was named beverage director of the year.