Bon Appetit magazine has announced its Hot 10 list of new U.S. restaurants, led by Konbi, a tiny Japanese sandwich shop in Los Angeles.

Pizzeria Beddia, the buzzed-about eatery run by 1995 Hempfield High School alumnus Joe Beddia, is not among the final top 10, though it was one of the venerable culinary magazine's 50 nominees for the list.

Beddia's restaurant, which reopened in a new space this past spring, has garnered such previous accolades as one of Time magazine's best places in the world to eat, published in August, and Bon Appetit's best pizza in the country in 2015.

In March Beddia, author of the cookbook “Pizza Camp: Recipes from Pizzeria Beddia,” reopened his restaurant on North Lee Street, a few blocks from his original take-out pizza shop.

It has what its former location didn't: expanded food offerings, a hoagie tasting menu, seating and reservations.

His former 300-square-foot East Girard Avenue location, which he opened in 2013 and from which he served just 40 sought-after pizzas per day, closed in the spring of 2018.

One Baltimore restaurant, the wine bar and French bistro Le Comptoir du Vin, 1729 Maryland Ave., Baltimore, is on Bon Appetit's Hot 10 list.

The other Philadelphia restaurant on Bon Appetit's list of 50 nominees was Filipino restaurant Sarvida on Girard Avenue; it also failed to make the final 10.

No Pennsylvania restaurants made the Hot 10.