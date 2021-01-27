Unity. Peace. Forward. These are three simple, but powerful words. Together, they make up the mission statement for a new free outdoor art exhibit at the Kennedy Center’s REACH Campus in Washington, D.C. on display now through Feb. 28.

The exhibit brings together work from 65 artists from 22 countries. Local artist Malcolm Corley is one of the artists featured in the exhibit. Corley is a 21-year old artist living with a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum and is mostly non-verbal.

Corley’s piece “Untitled #1” was selected to be a part of the exhibition. Elements Corley’s piece are used to make the letter “T” in the word “Unity.” The visual representation of the word “Unity” is powerful because each letter stands as its own unique work of art, but together, each letter/artwork combines to create a colorful and cohesive flow and strong message. It’s a powerful reminder of humanity's need to come together for a common goal.

“While we knew these sentiments were deeply felt by many, we never could have imagined how relevant and critical this message would be across our community and our nation at this time,” said Katherine Mead, arts and disability programmer for the office of VSA and Accessibility, Kennedy Center's Education Division, in a statement from the organization.

According to Corley’s mother, Maria, Malcolm’s piece is one of only five selected from the seven-year span of the VSA program.

This isn’t the first honor for Corley’s “Untitled #1.” In 2019, the piece, created in Corley’s AP art class in Hempfield High School with instructor Brian Lehman, was selected as one of 15 works by artists with disabilities for the Kennedy Center’s VSA Emerging Young Artists Program. "Untitled #1" and another piece, “Hoodie Self-Portrait,” have been accepted as part of the CRIP Ritual exhibition set for January 2022 in Toronto.

A video featuring inspiring quotes from around the world is projected on a wall at the Kennedy Center from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and can be viewed online at any time along with videos and images of the exhibit at kennedy-center.org.