You'd be hard-pressed to find a classic rock fan who isn't familiar with the Doors' "L.A. Woman."

The record came after a turbulent time for the band. Frontman Jim Morrison was charged with profanity and indecent exposure at a Miami concert, effectively blacklisting the band for much of 1969. Recording for "L.A. Woman" began in 1970, and the album was released in 1971. The album includes the classic "Riders on the Storm," among others.

The album has a lasting legacy, but many later generations of fans never got a chance to hear those songs live.

Classic Albums Live, a production helmed by Craig Martin, will recreate "L.A. Woman" note-for-note at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts' Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 and available at appellcenter.org.

Classic Albums Live prides itself on being focused on the music.

"We don't dress up or wear any sort of costume," Martin said in a statement. "We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album."

On Jan. 22, 2020, the group will return to the Appell Center to present David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The group will visit the Appell Center once more on April 29, 2020, for a recreation of Tom Petty's "Damn the Torpedoes."

The Appell Center is located at 50 N. George St. in York. For more information, visit appellcenter.org.